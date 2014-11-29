medindia
Home Remedies for Osteoporosis
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies

Home Remedies for Osteoporosis

Written by Dr. Smitha S. Dutt | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 05, 2016
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a condition of the bones, where the bones become thin, brittle, and break easily. Approximately 200 million people in the world suffer this condition. Osteoporosis occurs due to the combined effect of low bone density and disintegration of the internal microarchitecture of the bone. Fractures are most often observed in the bones of the wrist, hip, and the spine. However, the condition affects other bones as well. Osteoporosis results in a change in bone mineral density and affects the quality of the bone. Bone density is the concentration of mineral per unit volume or area of the bone. It includes a combination of bone mass and quantity of bone loss. Older people, especially women who go through menopause, are invariably at risk for osteoporosis. However, it is now understood that adolescents and children who do not show appropriate bone growth tend to suffer osteoporosis at an early age. Depending on the extent of the fragility of the bone, individuals may develop fractures from mild actions such as coughing, bending, falls, bumps, or lifting.

Osteoporosis is observed more frequently in Asian men and women as well as non-Hispanic white men and women. On the other hand, Hispanic women and African-American women show a lower risk of osteoporosis.

Causes and Risk Factors:

Osteoporosis occurs when the rate of bone loss is higher than the rate of bone formation. This condition may also occur due to other causes. Following are some of the main causes of osteoporosis:

1. Age
2. Hormone levels
3. Optimal bone mass
4. Quality of the bone
5. Diseases and medications
6. Menopause
7. Alcohol consumption
8. Smoking
9. Surgery
10. Genetic predisposition
11. Body size
12. Diet
13. Caffeine

Home Remedies for Osteoporosis

Exercises: Resistance exercises such as elastic bands, lifting weights are recommended to increase bone density in elderly individuals as well as in improving the bone mass and strengthening the muscles in young women. Dancing, walking, running, climbing stairs improve the reflexes, besides improving the muscle, the flexibility of joints, and the bone strength. Tai-chi is an example of an exercise that promotes good physical balance and avoids falls and fractures.

Resistance Execises for Osteoporosis



Vitamin D and Calcium: Women, who go through menopause, are candidates for bone loss. It is highly recommended that milk, figs, yoghurt, sardines, and salmon rich in calcium should be consumed. Vitamin D enables the calcium to be absorbed by the body. Calcium supplements can also be consumed with the doctor’s recommendation.

Prevent falls: Individuals affected with osteoporosis should maintain good vision and hearing to avoid unnecessary falls and fractures. One must also wear appropriate non-skid footwear. Non-slip mats and floor tiles with a matte finish are appropriate in the home environment.

Milk recipes: Milk drinks are a good source of calcium and are natural home remedies for osteoporosis.

A cup of warm milk that is mixed with a teaspoon of toasted sesame powder can be consumed 3 to 4 times a day.

A cup of warm milk (goat, soy, or cow) can be ground with a few almonds (peeled and soaked in water overnight) and consumed every day.

Milk Recipes for Osteoporosis



Fruits and vegetables: Some of the other minerals supplements that show limited evidence of being useful in preventing osteoporosis are potassium (bananas, broccoli), magnesium (pineapples, oats, spinach, tea, cereal, beans), and boron (apples, peanuts, hazelnuts, dates, pears, raisins, peaches, grapes) among others. Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, lettuce, and orange juice (vitamin C) are also useful in preventing osteoporosis.

Avoid or limit smoking, alcohol, and caffeine intake

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol Intake

Related Links

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Osteoporosis - Related News

World Osteoporosis Day

World Osteoporosis Day

Research may Explain Fractures in Some Who Take Osteoporosis Drugs

Research may Explain Fractures in Some Who Take Osteoporosis Drugs

Exercise Improves Bone Strength in Diabetics, Obese and Keeps Osteoporosis At Bay

Exercise Improves Bone Strength in Diabetics, Obese and Keeps Osteoporosis At Bay

Review Assesses Medications for Diabetes and Osteoporosis

Review Assesses Medications for Diabetes and Osteoporosis

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Home Remedies

Dry Skin
Dry Skin
Gray Hair
Gray Hair
Minor Burns
Minor Burns
Reduce Body Heat
Reduce Body Heat
Gas
Gas
Chicken Pox
Chicken Pox
Dark Underarms
Dark Underarms
Stuffy Nose
Stuffy Nose
Excessive Sweating
Excessive Sweating
Castor Oil
Castor Oil

View All

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Alternative Medicine

Yoga & Lifestyle Ayurveda Homeopathy Home Remedies Beauty Tips Herbal Medicine Acupuncture Gemstones Jin Shin Jayatish Reflexology Siddha Govt. Acts & Rules Colleges Pranic Healing Reiki Reiki and Pranic Healing Surviving Cancer With Naturopathy Memory Enhancement Stress Relief Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.