What is Osteoporosis?

Causes and Risk Factors:

Home Remedies for Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition of the bones, where the bones become thin, brittle, and break easily. Approximately 200 million people in the world suffer this condition. Osteoporosis occurs due to the combined effect of low bone density and disintegration of the internal microarchitecture of the bone. Fractures are most often observed in the bones of the wrist, hip, and the spine. However, the condition affects other bones as well. Osteoporosis results in a change in bone mineral density and affects the quality of the bone. Bone density is the concentration of mineral per unit volume or area of the bone. It includes a combination of bone mass and quantity of bone loss. Older people, especially women who go through menopause, are invariably at risk for osteoporosis. However, it is now understood that adolescents and children who do not show appropriate bone growth tend to suffer osteoporosis at an early age. Depending on the extent of the fragility of the bone, individuals may develop fractures from mild actions such as coughing, bending, falls, bumps, or lifting. Osteoporosis is observed more frequently in Asian men and women as well as non-Hispanic white men and women. On the other hand, Hispanic women and African-American women show a lower risk of osteoporosis.Osteoporosis occurs when the rate of bone loss is higher than the rate of bone formation. This condition may also occur due to other causes. Following are some of the main causes of osteoporosis:1. Age2. Hormone levels3. Optimal bone mass4. Quality of the bone5. Diseases and medications6. Menopause7. Alcohol consumption8. Smoking9. Surgery10. Genetic predisposition11. Body size12. Diet13. Caffeine

Exercises: Resistance exercises such as elastic bands, lifting weights are recommended to increase bone density in elderly individuals as well as in improving the bone mass and strengthening the muscles in young women. Dancing, walking, running, climbing stairs improve the reflexes, besides improving the muscle, the flexibility of joints, and the bone strength. Tai-chi is an example of an exercise that promotes good physical balance and avoids falls and fractures.



