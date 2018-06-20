Vaginal dryness is a common problem while transitioning to menopause but most women avoid the topic.

Here’s Why Women Don’t Talk About Vaginal Dryness

‘Vaginal itching and burning occur during the menopause transition, but most women are avoiding the topic and only few women are taking action to correct the problem.’

Many women experience vaginal dryness during menopause, which often manifests as burning, itching, or lack of lubrication during sexual activity, and they have a lot of company. Data from the Study of Women Across the Nation (SWAN) tracked more than 2,400 women over a 17-year-period showed that, at baseline, 19.4 percent of women (aged 42-53 y) reported vaginal dryness. By the time the women in the study were aged 57 to 69 years, 34 percent of them complained of symptoms.More surprising, however, is the fact that more than 50 percent of women don't report vaginal dryness to their healthcare providers, and less than 4 percent of affected women are actively using any of the many proven therapies that include vaginal estrogen tablets, creams, and rings, according to the study.It's no secret that as a woman transitions through menopause and her estradiol levels drop, her body undergoes many changes. Among these changes is decreased vaginal blood flow, which leads to vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse. In addition to highlighting the problem of women not talking about symptoms or acting to help manage the problem, the new study demonstrates that the frequency of sexual activity has no effect on the degree of vaginal dryness or pain during intercourse. So, women who were having either more or less sex specifically because they thought it would cure their problem will have to look for more proven treatment options. Additionally,"Studies have confirmed that although more than half of women develop vaginal dryness as they become more postmenopausal, most do not report symptoms. Some will try lubricants as they begin to develop pain with sex," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director. "However, if lubricants and vaginal moisturizers are not enough, there are highly effective vaginal therapies such as vaginal estrogen tablets, creams, the low-dose ring, and the new intravaginal dehydroandrosterone. It's shocking that less than 4 percent of women in the SWAN study were using these effective therapies by the end of the study period. For women, please report symptoms, and for healthcare providers, please offer safe, effective therapies."Source: Eurekalert