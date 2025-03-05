About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Poor Sleep Health Linked to Mobility Decline in Women With Chronic Illness

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 5 2025 3:41 PM

A study reveals that poor sleep, especially in women with chronic conditions like diabetes and arthritis, can lead to mobility decline and increased use of mobility aids.

Poor Sleep Health Linked to Mobility Decline in Women With Chronic Illness
Poor sleep health can lead to many health problems and it can get worse for people with chronic illness. They may have difficulty to move and perform any action (1 Trusted Source
Sleep disturbances and progression of mobility disability: Longitudinal findings from the Nurses' Health Study

Go to source).
Research from the University of Michigan Health analyzed data from over 70,000 female nurses in the Nurse’s Health Study. The study was conducted by taking surveys every two years and aimed to analyze how sleep quality affects movement.

The study findings, published in Sleep Epidemiology suggested that poor sleep health predicted a decline in mobility over the eight years following a chronic health diagnosis.

Sleep Apnea Linked to Mobility Decline

Women with diabetes, osteoarthritis, or multiple sclerosis who also had signs or symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea were more particularly likely to have future problems with mobility compared to counterparts who didn’t have signs of sleep apnea.

“Poor sleep is often overlooked or assumed to be a consequence of aging, functional decline, or disability in those with chronic health conditions,” said senior author Tiffany J. Braley, M.D., M.S., associate professor of neurology. “However, sleep disturbances and disorders may also be an upstream contributor to these issues,” said Braley, also the director of the multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology division at the University of Michigan Health.

“Treating sleep problems can have positive effects on other parts of life, including physical functions like mobility. In our clinical experiences within medical and rehabilitation contexts, we have observed that how someone is sleeping can have a direct impact on how they engage in physical activities as part of their treatment or self-management,” said first author Daniel Whibley, Ph.D., assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Michigan Health.

Poor Sleep Increases Mobility Aid Use

The study found that signs of obstructive sleep apnea reported sleep durations outside of the recommended guidelines, and perception of inadequate sleep were all associated with an increase in the future use of assistive devices to help with mobility, such as a cane or wheelchair.

“Identifying sleep disturbances or signs of a sleep disorder, providing information about healthy sleep habits, and referral to a specialist when needed may help to reduce the progression of mobility issues,” said Whibley.

“Our study is the first to observe this association in women, including those with and without long-term conditions, making this research important to consider when addressing ways to better the long-term health of women with these conditions.”

“Reasons for these findings may vary depending on the condition, but require further study,” said Braley, who encourages providers to screen patients with chronic conditions for sleep disturbances and refer to sleep specialists early if an underlying sleep disorder is suspected, as “the vast majority of sleep disorders are highly treatable.” For patients, Whibley recommends speaking up about problems with sleep.

"Consider sleep as an important part of overall health, especially for those who want to take a proactive role in addressing treatable causes of disability," notes Whibley, "as it can help patients take control of their physical health."

Reference:
  1. Sleep disturbances and progression of mobility disability: Longitudinal findings from the Nurses’ Health Study - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667343623000161?via%3Dihub)


Source-Eurekalert


