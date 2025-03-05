Poor Sleep Health Linked to Mobility Decline in Women With Chronic Illness

A study reveals that poor sleep, especially in women with chronic conditions like diabetes and arthritis, can lead to mobility decline and increased use of mobility aids.
Go to source). Research from the University of Michigan Health analyzed data from over 70,000 female nurses in the Nurse’s Health Study. The study was conducted by taking surveys every two years and aimed to analyze how sleep quality affects movement.
‘People with #diabetes, #arthritis, or multiple sclerosis may face mobility issues due to poor sleep. #sleephealth #medindia’The study findings, published in Sleep Epidemiology suggested that poor sleep health predicted a decline in mobility over the eight years following a chronic health diagnosis.
Sleep Apnea Linked to Mobility DeclineWomen with diabetes, osteoarthritis, or multiple sclerosis who also had signs or symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea were more particularly likely to have future problems with mobility compared to counterparts who didn’t have signs of sleep apnea.
“Poor sleep is often overlooked or assumed to be a consequence of aging, functional decline, or disability in those with chronic health conditions,” said senior author Tiffany J. Braley, M.D., M.S., associate professor of neurology. “However, sleep disturbances and disorders may also be an upstream contributor to these issues,” said Braley, also the director of the multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology division at the University of Michigan Health.
“Treating sleep problems can have positive effects on other parts of life, including physical functions like mobility. In our clinical experiences within medical and rehabilitation contexts, we have observed that how someone is sleeping can have a direct impact on how they engage in physical activities as part of their treatment or self-management,” said first author Daniel Whibley, Ph.D., assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Michigan Health.
Poor Sleep Increases Mobility Aid UseThe study found that signs of obstructive sleep apnea reported sleep durations outside of the recommended guidelines, and perception of inadequate sleep were all associated with an increase in the future use of assistive devices to help with mobility, such as a cane or wheelchair.
“Our study is the first to observe this association in women, including those with and without long-term conditions, making this research important to consider when addressing ways to better the long-term health of women with these conditions.”
"Consider sleep as an important part of overall health, especially for those who want to take a proactive role in addressing treatable causes of disability," notes Whibley, "as it can help patients take control of their physical health."
