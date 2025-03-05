Detect Dementia Early With Smartphone Apps and Wearable Devices

Smartphone apps and wearable devices can now assess cognitive health, enabling early dementia detection and lifestyle changes to prevent cognitive decline.
Smartphone apps and wearable devices can now measure the cognitive health of a person. This technological advancement can improve brain health before developing a cognitive disease condition. A new study in the journal Nature Medicine has found that widely used consumer-grade digital devices, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, can be effective in assessing an individual's cognitive health without requiring in-person visits or supervision.
Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent DementiaIt is estimated that 55 million individuals worldwide suffer from some form of dementia.
Up to 45% of global dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through targeted lifestyle changes and risk factor management, according to the 2024 Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care.
This is the largest cognition study of its kind to demonstrate that self-administered cognitive assessments can be leveraged to accurately assess cognitive health over time. “In the long term, we may be able to track digital health metrics and identify those reflecting cognitive changes that are on a trajectory of decline and warrant follow-up with a medical professional to determine if an early intervention treatment plan is needed to either slow or prevent progression,” says coauthor Rhoda Au, PhD, professor of anatomy & neurobiology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, and one of the researchers on the study.
Digital Tests Help Track Brain HealthThe study enrolled more than 23,000 adults represented from across the U.S. who used an iPhone. Enrollment was broad and included individuals who consented to share their data, from 21-86 years of age, and spanned cognitively healthy to those diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.
Of the participants enrolled, over 90% were able to adhere to the study protocol for at least one year, which included using an iPhone and wearing an Apple Watch daily, as well as taking cognitive assessments on their own and completing questionnaires on a monthly and quarterly basis.
