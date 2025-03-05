Detect Dementia Early With Smartphone Apps and Wearable Devices

Smartphone apps and wearable devices can now assess cognitive health, enabling early dementia detection and lifestyle changes to prevent cognitive decline.

Did you know?

About 55 million people worldwide have #dementia. #alzheimers #cognitivehealth #medindia ’

About 55 million people worldwide have #dementia. #alzheimers #cognitivehealth #medindia ’

Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease

Digital Tests Help Track Brain Health

Advertisement

Smartwatch- and smartphone-based remote assessment of brain health and detection of mild cognitive impairment - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03475-9)

Advertisement