Improving sleep quality during pregnancy can reduce risks of metabolic syndrome and heart disease. Sleep health is essential for long-term well-being.

Persistent Short Sleep Duration From Pregnancy to 2 to 7 Years After Delivery and Metabolic Health



‘Short sleep during pregnancy is linked to gestational diabetes, and its risks extend beyond pregnancy, leading to insulin resistance, obesity, and heart disease. #sleephealth #metabolicsyndrome #medindia ’

Long-Term Health Risks of Sleep Deprivation

Addressing Sleep Issues for Better Overall Health

Women who have. Metabolic syndrome is characterized byWomen whoare more likely to develop this syndrome. The risk is even higher for women wholess than 6 hours per night compared to women who get adequate sleep().Short sleep during pregnancy has already been, and new findings highlight the long-term health risks ofthat extend beyond, both of which can increase the risk ofThe link between sleep and metabolic health is concerning for certain groups of women. Unmarried women wereand black women were more than twice as likely to report persistent short sleep than white women.Researchers suggest that these disparities are likely linked to structural and environmental factors, such as limited access to resources and support systems, which could influence sleep patterns and, consequently, long-term health.show an increased risk of developing metabolic syndrome. This underscores the critical importance of maintaining healthy sleep patterns to reduce the risk of chronic health conditions.Promoting better sleep can reduce the growing prevalence of metabolic syndrome and heart disease which remains the leading cause of death among women in the US.Efforts to improve sleep health include targeting at-risk groups to improve sleep quality and duration. Improving sleep quality and duration during pregnancy can improve long-term health effects related to sleep deprivation.. Moving forward, experts advocate for more attention to sleep health, particularly for women facing greater challenges in achieving restorative rest.Source-Medindia