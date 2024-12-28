About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Short Sleep in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome

by Dr. Navapriya S on Dec 28 2024 4:14 PM

Improving sleep quality during pregnancy can reduce risks of metabolic syndrome and heart disease. Sleep health is essential for long-term well-being.

Short Sleep in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome
Women who have persistent short sleeping habits during and after pregnancy have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is characterized by high blood pressure, high blood sugar, obesity and abnormal cholesterol levels.
Women who sleep fewer than 7 hours a night during and after pregnancy are more likely to develop this syndrome. The risk is even higher for women who sleep less than 6 hours per night compared to women who get adequate sleep(1 Trusted Source
Persistent Short Sleep Duration From Pregnancy to 2 to 7 Years After Delivery and Metabolic Health

Go to source).

Sleep Debt Calculator
Sleep Debt Calculator
Calculate your sleep debt! Track your nightly shortfall, and see how those lost hours add up fast. Use Medindia’s simple Sleep Debt calculator.

Long-Term Health Risks of Sleep Deprivation

Short sleep during pregnancy has already been linked to gestational diabetes, and new findings highlight the long-term health risks of sleep deprivation that extend beyond pregnancy. Chronic inadequate sleep may develop insulin resistance and obesity, both of which can increase the risk of heart disease.

The link between sleep and metabolic health is concerning for certain groups of women. Unmarried women were 68% more likely to experience short sleep than married women and black women were more than twice as likely to report persistent short sleep than white women.

Researchers suggest that these disparities are likely linked to structural and environmental factors, such as limited access to resources and support systems, which could influence sleep patterns and, consequently, long-term health.

Sleep - Overview and Definition
Sleep - Overview and Definition
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Addressing Sleep Issues for Better Overall Health

Even women who developed short sleep after pregnancy or whose sleep improved post-pregnancy show an increased risk of developing metabolic syndrome. This underscores the critical importance of maintaining healthy sleep patterns to reduce the risk of chronic health conditions.

Promoting better sleep can reduce the growing prevalence of metabolic syndrome and heart disease which remains the leading cause of death among women in the US.

Advertisement
Obese Mom's Lifestyle During Pregnancy affects Heart Health in Infants
Obese Mom's Lifestyle During Pregnancy affects Heart Health in Infants
Lifestyle intervention during pregnancy for obese moms which includes a healthy diet and exercise can lower heart disease risk in infants.
Efforts to improve sleep health include targeting at-risk groups to improve sleep quality and duration. Improving sleep quality and duration during pregnancy can improve long-term health effects related to sleep deprivation.

Sleep duration and quality are key components of overall health, and addressing sleep issues could be an essential step in preventing chronic diseases. Moving forward, experts advocate for more attention to sleep health, particularly for women facing greater challenges in achieving restorative rest.

Advertisement
Maternal Stress During Pregnancy Impairs Child Health – Study
Maternal Stress During Pregnancy Impairs Child Health – Study
Stress during pregnancy can increase the risk of mental disorders and pediatric diseases in the offspring.
Reference:
  1. Persistent Short Sleep Duration From Pregnancy to 2 to 7 Years After Delivery and Metabolic Health- https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2828486)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education