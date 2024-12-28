About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Oleanolic Acid: Grape Pomace Extract Enhances Cancer Drug Efficacy

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 28 2024 3:34 PM

Oleanolic acid from grape pomace enhances cancer treatment, reducing chemotherapy dosage and side effects.

Oleanolic acid from grape pomace shows potential in improving cancer treatment, study finds (1 Trusted Source
Oleanolic Acid Modulates DNA Damage Response to Camptothecin Increasing Cancer Cell Death

Go to source).
The research findings are part of a novel research program to identify new molecules from natural extracts for cancer therapy.

The research is published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS). The study was led by Prof. Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at Temple University, Professor of Pathology at the University of Siena, and Founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), along with Dr. Luigi Alfano from the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Fondazione Pascale, Naples, Italy.

Oleanolic Acid Boosts Cancer Treatment

Oleanolic acid was extracted from grape pomace using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). It showed a significant effect on the viability of cancer cell lines when combined with Camptothecin, a chemotherapeutic drug.

The addition of oleanolic acid with camptothecin reduced the required concentration of the chemotherapeutic drug compared to camptothecin alone. Oleanolic acid did not affect the cell viability at the concentrations used in the experiments.

Lower doses of chemotherapy can reduce the side effects associated with cancer treatment and make it more tolerable for patients.

Reference:
  1. Oleanolic Acid Modulates DNA Damage Response to Camptothecin Increasing Cancer Cell Death - (https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/24/13475)


