Umbilical Cord Blood: A New Hope for Aging Cancer Patients

by Dr. Navapriya S on Dec 28 2024 2:49 PM

Umbilical cord blood offers a unique, accessible, and safe treatment for elderly patients with cancer, improving both survival and quality of life.

Umbilical cord blood infusions can be a game-changer for elderly patients battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of blood cancer where the bone marrow produces immature blood cells that weaken immune responses.
Treating AML in older adults is challenging due to its aggressive nature and the way the body responds to treatment. Traditional treatments often have limited success in patients over 60 with high relapse and severe side effects(1 Trusted Source
A phase 2 pilot study of umbilical cord blood infusion as an adjuvant consolidation therapy in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia

Go to source).

Umbilical Cord Blood Infusion: A Promising Post-Chemotherapy Therapy

Umbilical cord blood infusion and chemotherapy offer renewed hope for better outcomes and improved quality of life. In a trial with 51 patients aged 60 to 75, umbilical cord blood infusion as a post-remission therapy achieved good results:
  • Two years after treatment, 77% of patients were alive and 63% showed no signs of disease.
  • Blood cell levels normalized in just 11-12 days on average which indicates the chances of quick recovery.
  • Umbilical cord blood infusion is less complicated, as no cases of severe side effects including graft-versus-host disease were reported.

Dual Approach for Cancer Treatment and Anti-Aging Benefit

Umbilical cord blood is discarded after childbirth and is a rich source of stem cells that can be used for medical treatments. It can fight cancer by the revitalizing property of the stem cells.

Stem cells in the umbilical cord blood can differentiate into various cell types, making them highly versatile and beneficial in treating diseases like cancer. Umbilical cord blood can be a minimally invasive and safer alternative to traditional cancer treatments in elderly patients.

Umbilical cord blood therapy treats cancer and has certain anti-aging benefits. It improves immune responses and cell rejuvenation. Maintaining telomeres is a key aspect of cell revitalization.

Telomeres are protective caps at the end of chromosomes that shorten as cells divide and their length is the marker of aging. When telomeres are maintained, it can indicate healthier, more resilient cells which can delay or cure age-related disease and improve overall longevity.

Umbilical cord blood therapy can benefit elderly patients who may not be candidates for more aggressive treatments like bone marrow transplants. As people age, their immune systems weaken and their ability to recover from treatments diminishes.

Umbilical cord blood therapy, with its stem cells, could offer a safer, less taxing alternative, helping elderly patients not only to fight cancer but to potentially live longer with a better quality of life.

The accessibility and safety of umbilical cord blood make it a promising candidate for treating age-related conditions without the high risks associated with other therapies.

Reference:
  1. A phase 2 pilot study of umbilical cord blood infusion as an adjuvant consolidation therapy in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia - (https:www.nature.com/articles/s41392-024-02065-y)


Source-Medindia


