medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

CAR T Therapy to Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 10, 2018 at 11:43 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Food and Drug Administration has approved CAR T therapy products for adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and pediatric and young adults suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Now, a research team at Moffitt Cancer Center are working to expand this revolutionary therapy to other cancers.
CAR T Therapy to Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
CAR T Therapy to Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy , also known as CAR T therapy, was named the biggest research breakthrough of 2017 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The personal gene therapy utilizes a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer.

One possible disease that could benefit is acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the most common acute leukemia affecting adults. More than half of AML patients go into remission after chemotherapy. However, many relapse because residual leukemia cells can evade chemotherapy and the immune system. A new phase 1 trial called the THINK (THerapeutic Immunotherapy with NKG2D) study is investigating Celyad's new CAR T therapy CYAD-01 which genetically modifies immune cell to express a natural killer receptor that targets leukemia tumors.

According to a case study from trial published online ahead of print in the journal Haematologica, a patient has remained cancer free for nine months after being treated with CYAD-01, followed by a bone marrow transplant.

"It is important to note this is the first time CAR T has induced a remission in AML," said case study author David Sallman, M.D., assistant member of the Department of Malignant Hematology at Moffitt. "It is also the first time CAR T has been effective without the need of preconditioning chemotherapy."

For CAR T treatment, T cells are removed from a patient's blood and sent to a lab where the cells are genetically modified to better enable them to identify and attack cancer cells. Once the new cells are received, patients typically receive preconditioning chemotherapy to deplete their immune system to make room for the new cells. In the THINK study, no preconditioning chemotherapy was necessary.

"Our case study shows that CAR T therapy is a viable option for AML patients," added Sallman. "We now need to take what we have learned in this initial study and expand the trial."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

CAR T Therapy, New Treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

CAR T Therapy, New Treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

A new therapy has been developed that is highly durable can fight against non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) diagnosed in about 56,000 people every year in the U.S.

Why Some Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Don't Respond to CAR T Cell Therapy

Why Some Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Don't Respond to CAR T Cell Therapy

Study suggests that the response to CAR T cell therapy may depend on quality of patients' existing T cells before infusion.

Protein Associated with Leukemia Risk Identified

Protein Associated with Leukemia Risk Identified

Leukemia, a blood cancer that affects people of all age group. T-cell leukemia is a subtype of leukemia that affects children and adults. Ubiquitin-fusion degradation 1 (UFD1), a protein was identified which may increase the aggressiveness of T-cell ...

New Potential Treatment Options for Leukemia

New Potential Treatment Options for Leukemia

Study finds novel potential drugs for the treatment of aggressive NK-cell leukemia.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

More News on:

Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Reiki and Pranic Healing Multiple Myeloma Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Bone Marrow Transplantation Hairy Cell Leukemia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular Pancreas / Duodenal Birth Defect

Annular pancreas is a rare birth defect that causes obstruction in the small intestine due to the ...

 Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...