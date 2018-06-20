Kidney Donation is Safe for Older Adults – Here’s Why

Kidney donations among adults over 60 years of age do not pose any operation-related risk and add no risk of long-term kidney failure, a recent research at the University of Minnesota finds.

‘Age is not an excuse to avoid kidney donation. Kidney donation among carefully-selected adults over 60 years of age poses minimal perioperative risks and no added risk of long-term kidney failure.’ "What this study demonstrates is that carefully-selected older kidney donors are at no higher risk, short-term or long-term, than their younger counterparts and this finding has the potential to expand the donor pool by making accessible a whole segment of the population that previously was perceived high-risk for donation," said lead author Dr. Oscar Serrano, of the University of Minnesota.



A combination of an aging population and an overwhelming kidney transplant waitlist will necessarily compel transplant centers into accepting more older donors as a way to expand the donor pool.

Source: Eurekalert

