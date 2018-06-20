medindia
Should Pharmacists Prescribe Drugs?

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 20, 2018 at 7:42 PM Drug News
Diverse groups of stakeholders hold positive views and experiences supporting the legal approval of pharmacists prescribing drugs, a review research finds.
The main benefits identified in the review include increased access to healthcare services, perceptions of enhanced patients' outcomes, better utilization of pharmacists' skills and knowledge, improved job satisfaction, and reduced physicians' workload. Concerns were largely around organizational issues and perceived lack of pharmacists' diagnosis skills.

"Prescribing by pharmacists is well-advanced in many countries such as the UK. With the current shortage of doctors and the extensive clinical training of pharmacists, this is both appropriate for patient care and use of limited resources," said senior author Prof. Derek Stewart, of the Robert Gordon University (RGU) School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, in the UK. "This review is the first to collate the views and experiences of a diverse group of key stakeholders on pharmacist prescribing, the findings of which will inform development and implementation across the globe," added lead author Tesnime Jebara, a PhD student at RGU who conducted the analysis.

Source: Eurekalert

