Diverse groups of stakeholders hold positive views and experiences supporting the legal approval of pharmacists prescribing drugs, a review research finds.

Should Pharmacists Prescribe Drugs?

‘Allowing pharmacists to prescribe drugs may increase access to healthcare services, perceptions of enhanced patients' outcomes, better utilization of pharmacists' skills.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.