Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore: How Cervical Tumors Manifest

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 8 2025 2:50 PM

Identifying early symptoms of cervical tumors, like abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain, and coital discomfort, is vital for timely intervention and improving treatment outcomes.

Warning Signs You Shouldn`t Ignore: How Cervical Tumors Manifest
Some diseases and conditions can develop without showing obvious symptoms, and cervical tumors are one of them. Cervical tumors can gradually enter your body without notice. However, your body may provide subtle hints and signs, making it crucial to recognize these early warnings (1 Trusted Source
Early signs of cervical tumors: Don't ignore unusual bleeding, chronic back pain, vaginal warts

Go to source).
Dr. Kavitha Kovi, Head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Women & Children Hospital in Bengaluru, emphasizes the importance of recognizing the early symptoms of cervical tumors. "Tumors are generally classified into three main types: benign, premalignant, and malignant. While benign and premalignant tumors are non-threatening and can be treated with ease, malignant tumors are cancerous and require urgent treatment," she explains.


Cervical Tumors: No Benign Growths on the Cervix

Dr. Kovi warns that cervical tumors are always cancerous, and there are no benign tumors on the cervical surface. "While women may develop nabothian cysts (small, white, mucus-filled bumps on the cervix), fibroids (non-cancerous growths made of muscle and fibrous tissue), or cervical polyps (non-cancerous, usually finger-like growths), there are no benign tumors on the cervix. Therefore, it’s crucial to recognize the early signs of these cancerous growths and treat them as soon as possible," she adds.


Warning Signs of Cervical Tumors:

  • Unusual bleeding: One key symptom of a cervical tumor is unusual bleeding, particularly after intercourse. Dr. Kovi explains, "This may include bleeding after intercourse, bleeding between periods, or heavier-than-usual menstrual bleeding. It's important to consult a doctor if there are any abnormal changes in bleeding patterns."
  • Abnormal vaginal discharge: Another warning sign is abnormal, foul-smelling vaginal discharge. "The discharge may become watery, thick, or change color, from yellow to brown. Sometimes, it may be accompanied by blood. If this persists even after medication, it’s important to consult a doctor, as it may indicate cervical cancer," says Dr. Kovi.

Signs that appear in the later stages of developing cervical tumors:

  • Chronic back pain: In some cases, cervical tumors can put pressure on nearby nerves, leading to persistent lower back or leg pain, which may extend to the legs. This pain can result in swelling, numbness, or difficulty walking due to poor blood circulation.
  • Stomach pain: Many women experience pain in the pelvic region and lower abdomen, which could be an early sign of cervical tumors. Dr. Kovi explains, “The pain is different from menstrual cramps. It often starts as mild discomfort and gradually develops into a persistent dull ache or sharp pain. If the pain worsens, it’s advisable to consult a doctor.”
  • Coital pain: Chronic pain during or after intercourse can also be a warning sign of cervical tumors. This pain may arise from irritation, inflammation, and pressure caused by the tumor on surrounding cervical tissues.
  • Vaginal warts: Some women develop vaginal warts, which may sometimes be confused with tumors, causing unnecessary anxiety. "The best way to distinguish between vaginal warts and cervical tumors is through HPV testing and a medical examination. Any abnormal growth, pain, or discomfort in the cervical area should be addressed immediately," advises Dr. Kovi.
Early detection and prompt treatment of cervical tumors are crucial for better outcomes, so it’s important for women to be aware of any warning signs and seek medical advice promptly.

Reference:
  1. Early signs of cervical tumors: Don't ignore unusual bleeding, chronic back pain, vaginal warts - (https://www.moneycontrol.com/health-and-fitness/early-signs-of-cervical-tumors-don-t-ignore-unusual-bleeding-chronic-back-pain-vaginal-warts-article-12957797.html)


Source-Moneycontrol
