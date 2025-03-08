Delhi CM Recognizes Women`s Tireless Efforts in Healthcare and Education

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the crucial role of women in shaping society, particularly in healthcare and education

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the crucial role of women in shaping society, particularly in healthcare and education, while urging them to prioritize their own health and well-being. Speaking at an event at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Gupta underscored the need for gender equality and better access to healthcare and education for women. Women’s Contributions Must Be Recognized and Supported In her address, CM Gupta applauded women for their relentless contributions across various sectors, including business, public service, and healthcare. “Women are the backbone of our society, contributing tirelessly across diverse fields — be it healthcare, education, business, or public service. They should prioritize their health and overall well-being. Together, let us build a future where gender equality is not just a goal but a lived reality,” she stated. ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao’ – A Call for Education and Empowerment Reaffirming the government's commitment to women’s empowerment through education, Gupta stressed that ensuring quality education for girls is key to societal progress. “Reiterating the government’s message of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao’, I would like to say that society must progress by prioritizing the education of daughters—not just for their academic growth, but also for their overall well-being.” She also emphasized the importance of improving Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring accessible and affordable medical services for all citizens. “Delhi should become the most developed health centre in the country. Every citizen should get convenient medical services, and no one should be deprived of the right treatment,” she added. Panel Discussion: Addressing Women’s Health and Workplace Equality The event also featured a panel discussion with leading doctors, focusing on women’s health challenges, workplace equality, and the need for inclusive growth. Experts highlighted systemic barriers that women face in healthcare and the workforce, stressing the need for policy reforms and awareness programs. Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, highlighted the indispensable role of women in the medical field: “Women play a pivotal role across all sectors, and their contributions to healthcare are invaluable—bringing expertise, empathy, and innovation to patient care. Yet, women continue to face unique health challenges and systemic barriers in the workplace.” A Call for Action on Women’s Well-Being As India moves forward, Chief Minister Gupta’s message serves as a reminder to recognize, uplift, and empower women across all domains. With improved access to healthcare, education, and workplace equality, society can work towards a future where every woman thrives and reaches her full potential. On International Women’s Day, Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to building a healthier, more inclusive, and gender-equal society—where women’s contributions are not just celebrated, but fully supported.Source-Medindia