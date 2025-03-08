About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

“I Am Fearless” Campaign for Women’s Day

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 8 2025 7:43 PM

Join the #IAmFearless campaign this Women’s Day to raise awareness about breast cancer and empower women to fight fearlessly.

“I Am Fearless” Campaign for Women’s Day
In a powerful tribute to women's resilience and health, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road hosted its annual “I Am Fearless” campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025. The initiative brought together 1,800 female staff members from various locations, including Mira Road, Mumbai Central, Rajkot, and Nagpur, fostering a sense of unity, empowerment, and well-being. The campaign aimed to promote women’s health, encourage talent expression, and reinforce the organization's commitment to supporting female employees in every aspect of their lives.

Prioritizing Women’s Health: Breast Cancer Awareness Talk

A key highlight of the event was an insightful talk on breast cancer awareness by Dr. Aditi Agrawal, Consultant General Surgery & Breast OncoSurgery. She emphasized the importance of daily self-examinations and early-stage screenings, highlighting how timely detection can save lives. Attendees actively participated in a Q&A session, engaging in meaningful discussions about women’s health concerns, making the session both educational and impactful.

How to Make This Women's Day Special for Others and Yourself
How to Make This Women's Day Special for Others and Yourself
In 2025, the theme of Women’s Day is "Accelerate Action," emphasising the urgency to expedite progress toward gender parity.
The celebration wasn’t just about health awareness—it also encouraged physical fitness and well-being. A high-energy Zumba session brought excitement and enthusiasm to the gathering, encouraging participants to embrace an active lifestyle. The event also featured various fun activities and team-building exercises, reinforcing the message of strength, resilience, and camaraderie among the hospital’s female workforce.

Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director at Wockhardt Hospitals Group, shared her vision for empowering women: "At Wockhardt Hospitals, we believe in empowering women to live fearlessly. Our 'I Am Fearless' campaign serves as a reminder to women everywhere of the strength and resilience they possess, and we are proud to support them in their health and well-being. This day is not just about celebration but also about raising awareness of important health issues that directly impact women."

"Celebrating International Women's Day through this campaign allows us not only to honor the women at Wockhardt Hospitals but also to reinforce our commitment to their health, development, and empowerment. It's an opportunity to bring our teams closer and highlight the incredible impact women have within our organization."

Quiz on Breast Cancer
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
Adding to the sentiments, Dr. Pankaj Dhamija, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, acknowledged the unwavering dedication of female staff: "This celebration is a testament to the strength, dedication, and talent of our female staff. It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and unity within our teams, and we are committed to creating an environment that supports their personal and professional growth."

The “I Am Fearless” campaign stands as a symbol of Wockhardt Hospitals’ dedication to fostering a culture of empowerment, wellness, and solidarity. By prioritizing women’s health through awareness sessions, promoting fitness, and recognizing the contributions of female employees, the organization continues to break barriers and champion the cause of women’s strength and well-being.

Advertisement
International Women's Day: 3 in 5 Women at Risk of Anemia
International Women's Day: 3 in 5 Women at Risk of Anemia
On Women's Day 2025, a study reveals 3 in 5 women are at risk of anemia — 3x more than men. Experts urge iron-rich diets, check-ups, and awareness.
As Wockhardt Hospitals moves forward, initiatives like this reaffirm the importance of supporting women—not just on International Women’s Day, but every day of the year.

Source-Medindia
Best Workout Routines for Women
Best Workout Routines for Women
The myriad of exercises available for women today to achieve the perfect body can leave them confused.

Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional