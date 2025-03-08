“I Am Fearless” Campaign for Women’s Day

Join the #IAmFearless campaign this Women’s Day to raise awareness about breast cancer and empower women to fight fearlessly.

In a powerful tribute to women's resilience and health, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road hosted its annualThe initiative brought together 1,800 female staff members from various locations, including Mira Road, Mumbai Central, Rajkot, and Nagpur, fostering a sense of unity, empowerment, and well-being. The campaign aimed to promote women’s health, encourage talent expression, and reinforce the organization's commitment to supporting female employees in every aspect of their lives.A key highlight of the event was an insightful talk on breast cancer awareness by Dr. Aditi Agrawal, Consultant General Surgery & Breast OncoSurgery. She emphasized the importance of daily self-examinations and early-stage screenings, highlighting how timely detection can save lives. Attendees actively participated in a Q&A session, engaging in meaningful discussions about women’s health concerns, making the session both educational and impactful.The celebration wasn’t just about health awareness—it also encouraged physical fitness and well-being. A high-energy Zumba session brought excitement and enthusiasm to the gathering, encouraging participants to embrace an active lifestyle. The event also featured various fun activities and team-building exercises, reinforcing the message of strength, resilience, and camaraderie among the hospital’s female workforce.Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director at Wockhardt Hospitals Group, shared her vision for empowering women: "At Wockhardt Hospitals, we believe in empowering women to live fearlessly. Our 'I Am Fearless' campaign serves as a reminder to women everywhere of the strength and resilience they possess, and we are proud to support them in their health and well-being. This day is not just about celebration but also about raising awareness of important health issues that directly impact women.""Celebrating International Women's Day through this campaign allows us not only to honor the women at Wockhardt Hospitals but also to reinforce our commitment to their health, development, and empowerment. It's an opportunity to bring our teams closer and highlight the incredible impact women have within our organization."Adding to the sentiments, Dr. Pankaj Dhamija, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, acknowledged the unwavering dedication of female staff: "This celebration is a testament to the strength, dedication, and talent of our female staff. It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and unity within our teams, and we are committed to creating an environment that supports their personal and professional growth."The “I Am Fearless” campaign stands as a symbol of Wockhardt Hospitals’ dedication to fostering a culture of empowerment, wellness, and solidarity. By prioritizing women’s health through awareness sessions, promoting fitness, and recognizing the contributions of female employees, the organization continues to break barriers and champion the cause of women’s strength and well-being.As Wockhardt Hospitals moves forward, initiatives like this reaffirm the importance of supporting women—not just on International Women’s Day, but every day of the year.Source-Medindia