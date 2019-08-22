Repeated Semen Exposure Increases Host Resistance to HIV Infection

and in vaginal tissue, as a
result of which they become less susceptible to infection by HIV. This finding
goes against the established view that semen promotes the
.
‘Frequent semen exposure increases resistance to HIV infections. Continuous exposure to semen alters the immune cells in the blood circulation and vaginal tissue, which reduces their susceptibility to HIV infection.’
The study findings,
published in the journal Nature
Communications
, shed new light on why some prostitutes test negative for HIV, despite
continuous high-risk vaginal intercourse.
Study Team
The study was led
by Dr. Luis J. Montaner, DVM, DPhil, who is the Vice President of Scientific
Operations and the Herbert Kean, MD, Family Professor, and Director of the
HIV-1 Immunopathogenesis Laboratory at the Wistar Institute, Philadelphia, PA,
USA.
The research was
co-directed by Dr. Edmundo N. Kraiselburd, PhD, who is a Professor and Director
of the SNRP NeuroAIDS Research Program in the Department of Microbiology and
Zoology at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, San Juan, Puerto
Rico. He supervised the non-human primate (NHP) model studies at the Caribbean
Primate Research Center in Cayo Santiago, Puerto Rico.
Study Background
The current
research is based on a previous study conducted by Montaner's
Group in 2015. Their study revealed that continuous exposure to semen in
prostitutes led to changes in the cervicovaginal tissue that predicted an
increased resistance to HIV infection
. The present study focused on whether
semen played a direct role in resistance to HIV.
Study Procedure
- The study was conducted in rhesus monkeys (Macaca mulatta)
- Simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), which is
similar to HIV but infects primates and produces a similar condition to
AIDS, was used for infecting the monkeys
- The monkeys were divided into the following two
groups:
- Group 1:
Exposed to semen containing inactivated SIV particles twice a week for 20
weeks
- Group 2:
Exposed to semen without SIV particles twice a week for 20 weeks
- After 20 weeks, the monkeys in both groups were
challenged intravaginally with low-doses of SIV
- Specific markers of immune activation in the
circulation and in cervicovaginal tissue were analyzed
Study Findings
- 42 percent decrease in the risk of infection was
noted in semen-exposed monkeys
- Semen exposure resulted in lower expression of CCR5
on CD4+ T-cells, which acts as a receptor for attachment of HIV
during infection
- Semen exposure resulted in higher expression of the
CCL5 cytokine, which suppresses HIV
- Semen exposure resulted in increased levels of
antiviral factors such as MX1 in the cervicovaginal tissue
- MX1 levels were correlated with the levels of
interferon (IFN)-epsilon, whichexhibits
anti-HIV properties
- IFN-epsilon induction in cervicovaginal tissue is
associated with unprotected vaginal intercourse
- Semen-exposed monkeys that remained uninfected upon
low-dose SIV challenge became infected upon exposure to high-doses of SIV
Study Implications
The study findings
indicate that despite repeated semen-exposure, the monkeys remained susceptible
to infection, indicating that semen exposure only provides partial protection
against HIV infection. Therefore, preventive methods such as pre-exposure
prophylaxis (PrEP) and condoms should continue to be used for
the prevention of HIV infection
.
Concluding Remarks
"While HIV infection has been with us for more than 30
years, this is the first study that describes how semen exposure over time could
result in local tissue changes that limit HIV infection in humans,"
says Montaner.
"Apart from defining a new factor that may regulate
HIV transmission, this unexpected finding could directly impact the design of
future HIV vaccine
studies that commonly recruit female sex workers. Currently, condom less
intercourse is assumed only to promote the likelihood of infection. Our
observation, however, raises the hypothesis that frequent semen exposure may
potentially reduce HIV transmission."
Kraiselburd
concludes: "This research clearly shows
the valuable information the macaque model can provide when used to study what
may determine HIV infections in humans."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Robert I. Jacobs Fund of the
Philadelphia Foundation, the Kean Family Professorship, the Penn Center for
AIDS Research, the Duke Center for AIDS Research, and DFG (German Research
Foundation). Besides these, core funding to the Wistar Institute was provided
by the Cancer Center Support Grant (CCSG) from the National Cancer Institute,
Bethesda, MD, USA.
Reference :
Source: Medindia