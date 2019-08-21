New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder

The research team has created digital replicas of the upper chambers of
the human heart using computer simulations, which help to guide the surgical
treatment of patients suffering from irregular heartbeats, technically termed
as
. This computer simulation-guided procedure
pinpoints the exact location in the heart where the surgeons have to operate,
in order to restore the
.
The study is a
project under the Johns Hopkins University Alliance for Cardiovascular
Diagnostic and Treatment Innovation (ADVANCE), which facilitates the
development of innovative biomedical
tools for cardiovascular interventions
.
This
proof-of-concept study,published in Nature Biomedical
Engineering, is a major achievement in the development
of computer simulation-driven
treatments for cardiac ailments. This will greatly expedite the
implementation of an USFDA-approved clinical trial of the new technology, which
is planned to begin later this year.
Study Team
The study was
led by Dr. Natalia Trayanova, PhD, FAHA, FHRS, who is the Murray B. Sachs Professor
in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University School
of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.
The
senior author of the paper was Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD, who is the Catherine Ellen
Poindexter Professor of Cardiology and Director of the Electrophysiology
Laboratory and Arrhythmia Service at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD,
USA.
Atrial Fibrillation & its Complications
Atrial fibrillation
is a cardiac abnormality
characterized by irregular electrical activity originating from the upper
chambers of the heart i.e., the left and right
atrium. This leads to irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias, which affect 1-2
percent of the world's population. In the absence of prompt treatment, atrial
fibrillation can cause strokes, which can be life-threatening.
Atrial fibrillation
is conventionally treated by catheter ablation
. However,
many patients don't benefit from this standard procedure as they exhibit
persistent atrial fibrillation due to the generation of
abnormal electrical signals from other sites in the atrium, besides the tissue
adjacent to the pulmonary veins. As a result, multiple procedures are required,
which leads to progressive scar tissue formation, causing extensive atrial
fibrosis. This makes it extremely difficult for the surgeon to target the
affected tissue emitting the abnormal electrical signals.
How Does Computer Simulation Help?
Computer simulation
helps by guiding the ablation procedure so that the specific tissue can be
targeted. This new procedure is called Optimal Target Identification via Modelling of Arrhythmogenesis
(OPTIMA)
. It utilizes contrast-enhanced MRI scans to create personalized digital
replicas of the diseased atrial tissue. In the present study, personalized
digital replicas of the diseased atria were created based on MRI scans of ten
patients from Johns Hopkins Hospital.
"The personalized
digital replicas allowed us to accurately simulate and analyze heart electrical
activity in ten patients and determine where tissue needs to be destroyed,"
says Trayanova. She adds: "The beauty of
working with such replicas is that we could test for and predict where
irregular heartbeats persist in ways we never could in the clinic. We ran a
mock of the clinical procedure over and over again, until we were sure
irregular beats will not re-emerge."
A major advantage of this approach is that it has the
potential to eliminate the process of trial-and-error in treating heart rhythm
disorders and preventing the need for repetitive ablative procedures.
Key Features of the
OPTIMA Procedure
The novel OPTIMA procedure, which uses computer simulation to
create personalized digital models of the diseased atria, exhibits the
following key features:
- High Predictive Power: OPTIMA is
capable of accurately predicting the exact location of the abnormal
electrical activity in the atria
- Elimination of Repetitive Ablations: Each ablation results in reconfiguration of the electrical
activity, giving rise to new arrhythmias in various locations within the
atria. OPTIMAcan alleviate the
need for repetitive ablations by performing virtual ablations until no new arrhythmias occur
- Guidance of Ablative Surgery:
OPTIMA is capable of generating 'maps' of affected atrial tissue, which
helps to guide the catheter, thereby enabling the surgeon to ablate the
correct tissue area
- 'All-in-One' Operation: Computer
simulation by OPTIMA allows surgeons to simultaneously ablate current
areas of abnormal electrical activity, as well as areas where erratic
electrical firing is likely to occur in the future
- Prevention of Recurrence: The
efficacy of the OPTIMA procedure is very high, as recurrence of
arrhythmias does not occur. In the present study, atrial fibrillation did
not recur in any of the patients during the 300-day observation period
- Duration of Procedure: The whole
OPTIMA procedure - from obtaining the MRI scans to the generation of the
'maps' and the actual surgical ablation - takes around one week. The
research team aims to reduce the time by one day
Concluding Remarks"I'm very optimistic that
this personalized simulation-driven approach will prove to be the missing link
needed to markedly improve catheter
ablation outcomes in patients with more advanced forms of atrial
fibrillation,"
says Calkins."This new approach may transform current approaches to catheter
ablation of atrial fibrillation."
Trayanova concludes:
"This success is an exciting example of how engineering technology can be used
in the clinic to help make treatment more accurate and spare patients from multiple,
costly and sometimes risky procedures."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by several funding agencies, organizations, and foundations. Some of
these include the National Institutes of Health, the American Heart
Association, the National Science Foundation, the Fondation Leducq, the Dr. Francis
P. Chiaramonte Foundation, the Norbert and Louise Grunwald Cardiac Arrhythmia
Research Fund, the Roz and Marvin H. Weiner and Family Foundation, and Biosense
Webster Inc. (Irvine, California), among others. Reference :
