New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder

Computer simulations could facilitate the treatment of the most common heart rhythm disorder. This computer simulation-guided procedure pinpoints the exact location in the heart where the surgeons have to operate, in order to restore the normal heart rhythm, reports a new study carried out by scientists at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA.