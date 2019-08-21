medindia
New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder

New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 21, 2019 at 6:25 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new computer simulation procedure nicknamed OPTIMA has been discovered
  • It creates simulations of damaged atria producing erratic electrical signals
  • The novel OPTIMA procedure guides surgical ablation of damaged atrial tissues
  • This could become an effective treatment for common heart rhythm disorders
Computer simulations could facilitate the treatment of the most common heart rhythm disorder. This computer simulation-guided procedure pinpoints the exact location in the heart where the surgeons have to operate, in order to restore the normal heart rhythm, reports a new study carried out by scientists at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA.
New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder

The research team has created digital replicas of the upper chambers of the human heart using computer simulations, which help to guide the surgical treatment of patients suffering from irregular heartbeats, technically termed as arrhythmias. This computer simulation-guided procedure pinpoints the exact location in the heart where the surgeons have to operate, in order to restore the normal heart rhythm.

Show Full Article


The study is a project under the Johns Hopkins University Alliance for Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Innovation (ADVANCE), which facilitates the development of innovative biomedical tools for cardiovascular interventions.

This proof-of-concept study,published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, is a major achievement in the development of computer simulation-driven treatments for cardiac ailments. This will greatly expedite the implementation of an USFDA-approved clinical trial of the new technology, which is planned to begin later this year.

Study Team

The study was led by Dr. Natalia Trayanova, PhD, FAHA, FHRS, who is the Murray B. Sachs Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA.

The senior author of the paper was Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD, who is the Catherine Ellen Poindexter Professor of Cardiology and Director of the Electrophysiology Laboratory and Arrhythmia Service at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA.

Atrial Fibrillation & its Complications

Atrial fibrillation is a cardiac abnormality characterized by irregular electrical activity originating from the upper chambers of the heart i.e., the left and right atrium. This leads to irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias, which affect 1-2 percent of the world's population. In the absence of prompt treatment, atrial fibrillation can cause strokes, which can be life-threatening.

Atrial fibrillation is conventionally treated by catheter ablation. However, many patients don't benefit from this standard procedure as they exhibit persistent atrial fibrillation due to the generation of abnormal electrical signals from other sites in the atrium, besides the tissue adjacent to the pulmonary veins. As a result, multiple procedures are required, which leads to progressive scar tissue formation, causing extensive atrial fibrosis. This makes it extremely difficult for the surgeon to target the affected tissue emitting the abnormal electrical signals.

How Does Computer Simulation Help?

Computer simulation helps by guiding the ablation procedure so that the specific tissue can be targeted. This new procedure is called Optimal Target Identification via Modelling of Arrhythmogenesis (OPTIMA). It utilizes contrast-enhanced MRI scans to create personalized digital replicas of the diseased atrial tissue. In the present study, personalized digital replicas of the diseased atria were created based on MRI scans of ten patients from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"The personalized digital replicas allowed us to accurately simulate and analyze heart electrical activity in ten patients and determine where tissue needs to be destroyed," says Trayanova. She adds: "The beauty of working with such replicas is that we could test for and predict where irregular heartbeats persist in ways we never could in the clinic. We ran a mock of the clinical procedure over and over again, until we were sure irregular beats will not re-emerge."

A major advantage of this approach is that it has the potential to eliminate the process of trial-and-error in treating heart rhythm disorders and preventing the need for repetitive ablative procedures.

Key Features of the OPTIMA Procedure

The novel OPTIMA procedure, which uses computer simulation to create personalized digital models of the diseased atria, exhibits the following key features:
  • High Predictive Power: OPTIMA is capable of accurately predicting the exact location of the abnormal electrical activity in the atria
  • Elimination of Repetitive Ablations: Each ablation results in reconfiguration of the electrical activity, giving rise to new arrhythmias in various locations within the atria. OPTIMAcan alleviate the need for repetitive ablations by performing virtual ablations until no new arrhythmias occur
  • Guidance of Ablative Surgery: OPTIMA is capable of generating 'maps' of affected atrial tissue, which helps to guide the catheter, thereby enabling the surgeon to ablate the correct tissue area
  • 'All-in-One' Operation: Computer simulation by OPTIMA allows surgeons to simultaneously ablate current areas of abnormal electrical activity, as well as areas where erratic electrical firing is likely to occur in the future
  • Prevention of Recurrence: The efficacy of the OPTIMA procedure is very high, as recurrence of arrhythmias does not occur. In the present study, atrial fibrillation did not recur in any of the patients during the 300-day observation period
  • Duration of Procedure: The whole OPTIMA procedure - from obtaining the MRI scans to the generation of the 'maps' and the actual surgical ablation - takes around one week. The research team aims to reduce the time by one day

Concluding Remarks

"I'm very optimistic that this personalized simulation-driven approach will prove to be the missing link needed to markedly improve catheter ablation outcomes in patients with more advanced forms of atrial fibrillation," says Calkins."This new approach may transform current approaches to catheter ablation of atrial fibrillation."

Trayanova concludes: "This success is an exciting example of how engineering technology can be used in the clinic to help make treatment more accurate and spare patients from multiple, costly and sometimes risky procedures."

Funding Source

The study was funded by several funding agencies, organizations, and foundations. Some of these include the National Institutes of Health, the American Heart Association, the National Science Foundation, the Fondation Leducq, the Dr. Francis P. Chiaramonte Foundation, the Norbert and Louise Grunwald Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Fund, the Roz and Marvin H. Weiner and Family Foundation, and Biosense Webster Inc. (Irvine, California), among others.

Reference :
  1. Computationally guided personalized targeted ablation of persistent atrial fibrillation - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-019-0437-9)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Drugs Used to Treat Atrial Fibrillation may Increase Risk of Falls

Older patients treated for atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) with amiodarone is linked to a higher risk of fall-related injuries and fainting, finds a new study.

Atrial Fibrillation may Be Identified Using AI Soon

Artificial intelligence (AI) module has been found to analyze patients with intermittent atrial fibrillation using a quick and non-invasive 10-second test, unlike current tests which consume weeks to years.

World Heart Rhythm Week: Knowing Your Pulse Can Save Your Life

World Heart Rhythm Week is being celebrated in the month of June from 3rd to 9th . It aims to generate awareness about heart rhythm disorders and the importance of pulse checks. The key message for 2019 is "We Hear(t) You."

Gene Therapy for Heart Arrhythmia

Researchers have engineered human tissue model of CPVT, the No. 1 cause of sudden cardiac death in youth, and reverse CPVT in mice with gene therapy.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Bradycardia

A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, management are discussed in detail.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Palpitations Symptom Evaluation Atrial Fibrillation Bradycardia Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Flatulence

Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk

Closer You Are to Green Space, Better is Your Mental Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive