medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Ablation can Help Treat Atrial Fibrillation Better

by Hannah Joy on  June 30, 2018 at 6:14 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Treating atrial fibrillation (AFib) with ablation can reduce the risks of stroke and death
  • Ablation is safe, effective and a long-term solution for treating patients with AFib
Using catheter-based ablation can help reduce the risk of stroke and death in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib), reveals a new study led by an Indian-origin researcher at UC Davis.
Ablation can Help Treat Atrial Fibrillation Better
Ablation can Help Treat Atrial Fibrillation Better

Currently, ablation is recommended only when AFib medications do not work or they are not well tolerated.

What is Ablation?

Ablation is more of a long-term solution that uses heat or extreme cold to destroy the heart tissue, which is responsible for the faulty electrical signals, and reduces the need for medications that control rhythm.

Around 2.7 million Americans were found to have AFib, which is diagnosed when the heart beats inconsistently due to uncoordinated signals between its upper chambers.

AFib can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, and chest pain, which can lead to increased risk of stroke and eventually even death.

"Less than 2 percent of patients undergo ablation early in the course of AFib when the procedure can be most beneficial. Our study shows that ablation may be considered as a primary treatment for everyone with the condition," said lead author Uma Srivatsa, professor of cardiovascular medicine at UC Davis Health.

AFib symptoms can be reduced with medications and risks by controlling the heart rate, rhythm and reducing blood clots.

Long-term Effect of Ablation on Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Ablation method was not used earlier because comparative outcomes of research produced inconsistent results. Most of those studies conducted focused on single centers or were controversial regarding patient selection and crossover, said Srivatsa.

This new study was published in the journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, where the limitations by evaluating AFib treatment outcomes over a long period and for large numbers of multi-ethnic patients with similar health statuses were addressed.

"It's only with more robust, real-world studies like ours that we'll be able to develop a clear picture of what works best in addressing clinical outcomes for AFib patients," said Srivatsa.

Srivatsa and her colleagues looked into the medical records from the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development for AFib patients who were hospitalized between 2005 and 2013.

Participants were divided into two groups and about 4,000 each were compared. The first group was treated with ablation and the other group was not. The groups were matched regarding AFib patterns and prior hospitalizations.

The results showed that the outcome in terms of rates of death, ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke within 30 days of hospitalization were similar. However, the benefits of ablation beyond 30 days improved the results.

  • Only 84 patients died in the ablation group compared to the control group, where 189 patients died
  • About 55 patients in the ablation group had ischemic stroke, whereas in the control group about 86 patients suffered ischemic stroke
  • Around 17 patients in the ablation group and 53 patients in the control group suffered from hemorrhagic stroke
Ablation is Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrillation

This study confirms the overall short- and long-term safety of ablation and can be used effectively for treating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

The data obtained in this study supports wider utilization of ablation and also can improve the awareness of its benefits, said Srivatsa.

Cardiologists from the University of Toronto have written in an editorial published with the study that retrospective studies have certain limits. However, Srivatsa and her colleagues have highlighted a significant area for additional research. Together with randomized trials, they have said that the UC Davis work will help "confirm or refute whether or not [AFib] ablation is truly a life or death situation."



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Related Links

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring the arrhythmia-causing heart tissue.

Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors

Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors

All you need to know on Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) therapy for liver cancer including treatment, risk factors, side effects and more.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure that uses electrical energy and heat to destroy cancer cells. Know more about the benefits and risks of RFA.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Atrial Fibrillation Cardiac Ablation Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...