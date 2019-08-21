Type 2 diabetes can affect the heart and alter its structure, thereby, increasing the risk of complications requiring repeated hospitalizations, and even death. This primarily occurs in heart failure patients of Asian origin.

Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk

'Type 2 diabetes could alter heart structure and increase the risk of complications and death in heart failure patients of Asian ethnicity. It can also lead to a reduced quality of life.'

