Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk

, which is the official journal of the
American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.
is a non-communicable,
chronic metabolic disease, which is characterized by elevated blood sugar
levels.
The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, which has increased
worldwide over the past few decades, is frequently associated with heart failure
This association has been studied in
detail in Western populations. However, very little research has been done in
the Asian population.
Key Features of the Study
- The study was part of the Asian Heart Failure
(ASIAN-HF) Study
- The study was conducted by an international team of
scientists, led by Singapore
- 6,200 Asian heart failure patients were included in
the study
Key Findings of the Study
Co-occurrence of
Type 2 diabetes and heart failure in Asian patients was associated with the
following:
- Structural abnormalities in the heart
- Decreased quality of life
- Higher risk of heart failure associated
complications requiring repeated hospitalizations
- Higher risk of death within one year
- Overall prevalence of diabetes
was higher in heart failure patients
- 40 percent of these patients were suffering from
diabetes
- Prevalence was highest in patients from Singapore
and Hong Kong
Concluding Remarks"Primary prevention strategies and tailored treatment
options are needed to tackle this twin scourge of diseases,"
says study
co-author Dr. Jonathan Yap, MBBS, MPH, who is a Consultant in the Department of
Cardiology at the National Heart Center, Singapore.
"Our findings emphasize the need for preventative
public health measures at the community and primary care level. For heart
failure patients who have diabetes, physicians should closely monitor and
optimize their management."
Funding Source
The ASIAN-HF study was funded by the Agency for
Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Biomedical Research Council's
Asian neTwork for Translational Research and Cardiovascular Trials (ATTRaCT)
Program, the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) of Singapore, the Boston
Scientific Investigator Sponsored Research Program, and Bayer, a German
multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
Reference :
- Association of Diabetes Mellitus on Cardiac Remodeling, Quality of Life, and Clinical Outcomes in Heart Failure With Reduced and Preserved Ejection Fraction - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.119.013114)
Source: Medindia