Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 21, 2019 at 4:25 PM
Health In Focus
Highlights:
  • Type 2 diabetes can alter heart structure and increase the risk of complications and death
  • This primarily occurs in heart failure patients of Asian ethnicity
  • Also, can lead to poor quality of life in the affected patients
Type 2 diabetes can affect the heart and alter its structure, thereby, increasing the risk of complications requiring repeated hospitalizations, and even death. This primarily occurs in heart failure patients of Asian origin.
Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk

The findings of this new study have been published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, which is the official journal of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Type 2 Diabetes & its Association with Heart Failure

Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a non-communicable, chronic metabolic disease, which is characterized by elevated blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes requires life-long treatment to control blood sugar levels.

The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, which has increased worldwide over the past few decades, is frequently associated with heart failure This association has been studied in detail in Western populations. However, very little research has been done in the Asian population.

Key Features of the Study

  • The study was part of the Asian Heart Failure (ASIAN-HF) Study
  • The study was conducted by an international team of scientists, led by Singapore
  • 6,200 Asian heart failure patients were included in the study

Key Findings of the Study

Co-occurrence of Type 2 diabetes and heart failure in Asian patients was associated with the following:
  • Structural abnormalities in the heart
  • Decreased quality of life
  • Higher risk of heart failure associated complications requiring repeated hospitalizations
  • Higher risk of death within one year
  • Overall prevalence of diabetes was higher in heart failure patients
  • 40 percent of these patients were suffering from diabetes
  • Prevalence was highest in patients from Singapore and Hong Kong

Concluding Remarks

"Primary prevention strategies and tailored treatment options are needed to tackle this twin scourge of diseases," says study co-author Dr. Jonathan Yap, MBBS, MPH, who is a Consultant in the Department of Cardiology at the National Heart Center, Singapore.

"Our findings emphasize the need for preventative public health measures at the community and primary care level. For heart failure patients who have diabetes, physicians should closely monitor and optimize their management."

Funding Source

The ASIAN-HF study was funded by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Biomedical Research Council's Asian neTwork for Translational Research and Cardiovascular Trials (ATTRaCT) Program, the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) of Singapore, the Boston Scientific Investigator Sponsored Research Program, and Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Reference :
  1. Association of Diabetes Mellitus on Cardiac Remodeling, Quality of Life, and Clinical Outcomes in Heart Failure With Reduced and Preserved Ejection Fraction - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.119.013114)


Source: Medindia

