Why Does Your Body Reject Your Own Stem Cells?

Until now, scientists have been unable to understand why,
but the latest study by a team of scientists from the University of California,
San Francisco Transplant and Stem Cell Immunobiology (TSI) Lab, along with
Stanford University's Laboratory of Transplantation Genomics at the National
Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) might provide the answer.
‘Scientists discovered why patient-derived stem cells are rejected following transplant. During the conversion of adult cells eg, skin cells to iPSCs, the process causes mutation of DNA found in cytoplasmic structures called mitochondria. These mitochondrial mutations induce an immune response that makes humans and mice reject iPSC-derived cell transplants.
’
The findings of the study appear in the journal Nature Biotechnology
.
Role of
Mitochondrial DNA in Cellular Activity
- Typically, mitochondria are cytoplasmic structures within the
cell, where energy for almost all the biological processes in
the body is produced, giving them the name "powerhouses of the cell"
- However, similar to DNA found within the
nucleus (nuclear DNA), mitochondria also have another special function
because they contain their own DNA and mitochondrial genes that
- encode for certain critical cellular
proteins
- For example, in cells that are
metabolically active, such as heart muscle cells, nearly 1/3rd
of the cellular protein is encoded by mitochondrial genes. This means that
a tiny mitochondrial gene mutation can have drastic
consequences in these cells
- In the same manner, a small mutation in the
mitochondrial
DNA of a stem cell can cause a patient's stem cell to be
recognized as "foreign" and attacked by the patient's own immune system
Proving that
Mitochondrial Mutations Trigger Immune Rejection of Stem Cell Transplant
- The study team
created hybrid stem cells with nuclear DNA from one mouse strain and
mitochondrial DNA from a different mouse strain
- These hybrid stem
cells were introduced into mice with similar nuclear DNA, but whose
mitochondrial DNA was only slightly different
- A few days after
transplant,
the team obtained and harvested immune cells from the mice and exposed the
immune cells to different fragments of the protein encoded by
mitochondrial DNA
- It was found that
the immune cells rejected the mitochondrial proteins they recognized as
foreign
Replicating
the Same Experiment in Humans
For obvious reasons, the above experiments can't be done in
human subjects. However, the team adapted the experiment by enlisting liver and kidney transplant patients and
designed
their experiments taking advantage of the naturally occurring difference in
mitochondrial DNA between donor and recipient.
- Scientists
isolated immune cells from transplant recipients
- After three
months and six months respectively, the study team exposed the immune
cells to mitochondrial protein fragments from the donor as well as
recipient
- The immune cells
attacked the mitochondrial proteins
that were derived from the mitochondrial DNA of the donor only
Thus, the study suggests that mitochondrial proteins which are different from the person's own
mitochondrial protein are recognized as "foreign"
and are rejected by the
immune system
.
Sonja Schrepfer, MD, PhD, professor of surgery and senior
author of the study, said: "In both mouse and human, even one
mitochondrial mutation is enough to have a recognizable immune response."
Mitochondrial
Mutations During Conversion of Patient Cells to iPSCs
The conversion
process is believed to be capable of causing mutations (mutagenic), especially
in the mitochondrial genes due to the following reasons:
- Even in normal
cells, mitochondrial DNA is 10-20 times more susceptible to mutation
compared to nuclear DNA. During the conversion process, the rate is even
higher
- Unlike nuclear
DNA, mitochondrial DNA does not have cellular mechanisms that recognize
mutations and correct them
- Induced pluripotent
cells are created in the lab in a petri dish where there are no
immune cells. The longer these stem cells stay in the culture medium, the
greater the chances of mutation, and increased risk of rejection when transplanted
Can the
Rejection of iPSCs Be Prevented?
The authors of this study have earlier discovered a method to make induced pluripotent stem cells
(iPSCs) "invisible" to the immune system,
an achievement that ensures that patient stem
cells differing in mitochondrial DNA are not recognized as foreign and
attacked. However, until further research, physicians and research
scientists should be aware of the possibility of immune rejection of stem cells
differing in mitochondrial DNA and carefully screen for mitochondrial mutations
before giving stem
cell therapies
.
In summary, mitochondrial mutations can result in rejection
of patient-derived stem cells and it is important to screen stem cells for mitochondrial
mutations
before introducing into patients to avoid the risk of
rejection.
Reference :
- De novo mutations in mitochondrial DNA of iPSCs produce immunogenic neoepitopes in mice and humans, Nature Biotechnology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-019-0227-7
Source: Medindia