Diabetes May Cause Heart Failure: Here’s Why

‘Patients with diabetes are more likely to suffer heart failure. A molecule called methylglyoxal (MG) is a glycolysis byproduct which modifies the cardiac myofilament more in diabetic heart failure patients.’

A new Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine study reveals how, on a cellular level, diabetes can cause heart failure. The findings could lead to medications to treat and perhaps, researchers said.The study from the lab of Jonathan A. Kirk, Ph.D., is published in the American Society for Clinical Investigation journal. Dr. Kirk is an assistant professor in the Department of Cell and Molecular Physiology of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.In a healthy heart, microscopic lattice-like structures called. The cells work in concert to make the heart contract and relax with each beat.In patients suffering from heart failure, heart muscle cells become weaker, and consequently, the heart does not pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. The patient experiences symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling in the legs.In the Loyola study, a team of researchers focused on a molecule called. When the body transforms food into chemical energy, waste products are generated, including methylglyoxal. Normally, the body does an efficient job clearing out methylglyoxal. But the cleansing process does not work as well in diabetics, allowing methylglyoxal to accumulate. Methylglyoxal attaches to key building blocks of proteins, which can affect how the proteins function.The research team examined heart tissue from three groups:The study found thatthan it does in people who either don't have heart failure or have heart failure without diabetes.The research team further found that the"This little molecule,as well," said lead author Maria Papadaki, Ph.D., a post-doctoral fellow at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.The findings suggest a new approach to treating patients with diabetes who are at risk of developing heart failure.Dr. Kirk speculates that the effects of methylglyoxal, as identified in the study, may be a key early step in how diabetes induces heart failure.Source: Eurekalert