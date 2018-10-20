medindia
Here’s How You can Prevent Diabetic Kidney Disease

by Hannah Joy on  October 20, 2018 at 7:17 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • Cancer drug aids in preventing diabetic kidney disease
  • Blocking epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) with drug Erlotinib helps prevent diabetic nephropathy
Diabetic nephropathy (DN), a leading cause of kidney failure in the world can be prevented by blocking the activation of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) with the help of drug Erlotinib, reveals a new study.
Here’s How You can Prevent Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic kidney disease or DN leads to loss of kidney function in patients with diabetes and eventually kidney failure requiring kidney replacement therapy in form of dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR)

In an animal model, it has been shown that progression of diabetes type 1 is related to activation of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and its inhibition can lead to prevention of development of kidney disease.

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) has been in the news because Stanley Cohen, Ph.D., shared the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1986 for this discovery.

EGFR protein can become active when phosphate molecules get attached at specific tyrosine sites in the protein. The phosphorylated tyrosines then become active docking sites for a variety of molecules that regulate cell proliferation, maturation, and cell death.

In a study published in the journal Diabetes, Harris, Ming-Zhi Zhang, MD, and colleagues have shown that by blocking the EGFR tyrosine kinase activity with the drug erlotinib, it is possible to slow the progression of diabetic kidney disease of nephropathy.

It also helps in decreasing insulin resistance and stops weight gain. Using this pathway of blocking EGFR may be an attractive method to treat this condition.

Facts and Statistics about Diabetic Nephropathy

  • Diabetes accounts for about 44 percent of new cases of kidney failure
  • More than 35 percent of people aged 20 years or older with diabetes have chronic kidney disease
  • Prediabetes can damage the kidneys. However, making changes to your diet and exercising daily can make a big difference in preventing type 2 diabetes and protecting the kidneys

    • Tips to Prevent Diabetic Nephropathy
    Diabetic nephropathy can be prevented by following few simple tips.

  • Keeping your blood sugar under control
  • Maintaining healthy weight
  • Eating healthy
  • Exercising regularly
  • Taking the required medications regularly



