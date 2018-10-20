Here’s How You can Prevent Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy (DN), a leading cause of kidney failure in the world can be prevented by blocking the activation of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) with the help of drug Erlotinib, reveals a new study.

Diabetes accounts for about 44 percent of new cases of kidney failure

More than 35 percent of people aged 20 years or older with diabetes have chronic kidney disease

Prediabetes can damage the kidneys. However, making changes to your diet and exercising daily can make a big difference in preventing type 2 diabetes and protecting the kidneys

Keeping your blood sugar under control

Maintaining healthy weight

Eating healthy

Exercising regularly

Taking the required medications regularly

Diabetic kidney disease or DN leads to loss of kidney function in patients with diabetes and eventually kidney failure requiring kidney replacement therapy in form of dialysis or kidney transplantation.In an animal model, it has been shown that progression of diabetes type 1 is related to activation of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and its inhibition can lead to prevention of development of kidney disease.has been in the news because Stanley Cohen, Ph.D., shared the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1986 for this discovery.can become active when phosphate molecules get attached at specific tyrosine sites in the protein. The phosphorylated tyrosines then become active docking sites for a variety of molecules that regulate cell proliferation, maturation, and cell death.In a study published in the journalHarris, Ming-Zhi Zhang, MD, and colleagues have shown that byIt also helps in decreasing insulin resistance and stops weight gain. Using this pathway of blocking EGFR may be an attractive method to treat this condition.Diabetic nephropathy can be prevented by following few simple tips.Source: Medindia