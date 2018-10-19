Highlights:
World Osteoporosis Day is observed on 20th
October
every year by the
International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). The main aim of the awareness day
is to raise awareness on the causes, prevention,
diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases
.
Every year, the theme for World Osteoporosis Day is mainly designed
to focus on ways to fight osteoporosis
and support millions of people
living across the world to improve their bone health
. This year, the theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2018
is 'Love
Your Bones.'
Aim of the Campaign
- To support and promote awareness of osteoporosis worldwide
- To highlight the future consequences of osteoporosis when
diagnosis and treatment are neglected
- To educate physicians, pharmacists,
health professionals and the public about the prevalence, risk factors,
and causes of osteoporosis and related bones diseases
- To improve understanding of the link
between osteoporosis and fractures, which can be a significant cause of
disability and premature death in older people
- To motivate people to follow a bone-strengthening diet and
participate in some regular physical activity
Need for Celebrating World Osteoporosis Day
Osteoporosis day mainly conveys the message that the first step in
osteoporosis prevention begins in youth, as nutrition during adolescence can
help maximize your bone-building potential, which
continues throughout life as we strive to maintain strong bones at an older
age.
‘Osteoporosis, a common bone-thinning disease has become a major health burden affecting many old people across the world. Therefore, eating a healthy diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, engaging in regular physical activity and avoiding unhealthy habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption can help improve your bone health.’
Osteoporosis day also alarms bells that your unhealthy eating
habits with low amount of calcium intake
and modifiable risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, smoking and
alcohol use can put people at risk of developing osteoporosis
.
To overcome the burden of osteoporosis and
other bone-related disorders, the campaign mainly encourages millions of people
living around the world to involve eating a balanced diet with plenty of calcium-rich foods
, getting enough vitamin D from sunlight
and as well as
from dietary sources, actively participating in daily weight-bearing and muscle
strengthening exercise.
Spotlight on the Immense Burden Caused by Osteoporosis
- Osteoporosis is a widespread
problem affecting people living around the world
- One in three women and one in five
men aged 50 years and above develop osteoporosis
- Almost 75 percent of hip, spine
and distal forearm fractures occur among patients 65 years old or over
- Osteoporosis causes over 8.9
million fractures annually
- Osteoporosis constitutes a
significant burden on individuals in the future, if not detected and
treated early
- Smoking can lead to lower bone
density and a higher risk of fracture,
- A person with risk factors should
quickly seek examination and treatment if needed, in order to improve the
quality of life in the future and protect themselves from disabilit.
How to Fight
Osteoporosis?
Building strong bones begins early in life, and healthy nutrition
is a key ingredient in helping to attain peak bone mass and maintaining it
throughout life.
Calcium, vitamin D and protein are important nutrients
that can help to optimize bone health, with recommended daily allowances (RDA)
varying for every stage of life.
Adequate consumption of the right nutrients contributes to bone
health at all ages and is the first step in osteoporosis prevention.
For people who are already suffering from osteoporosis, a bone-healthy
diet
rich in milk, dairy products such as cheese and yogurt, small fish
eaten with bones, sardines and dark green leafy vegetables should form a part
of their treatment and rehabilitation programme. Managing osteoporosis risk
factors and following the right treatment regimens can help people be
more active, independent and live a fracture-free life for
longer.
Engaging in weight-bearing, muscle-strengthening, and
balance-training exercises can also improve your bone mass and strength.
In order to reduce osteoporosis risk, let us all join together and
take extra effort to protect and love our bones by eating a healthy diet,
actively participating in daily exercises and following proper lifestyle
modifications.
Source: Medindia