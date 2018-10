World Osteoporosis Day

Aim of the Campaign

To support and promote awareness of osteoporosis worldwide

To highlight the future consequences of osteoporosis when diagnosis and treatment are neglected

To educate physicians, pharmacists, health professionals and the public about the prevalence, risk factors, and causes of osteoporosis and related bones diseases

To improve understanding of the link between osteoporosis and fractures, which can be a significant cause of disability and premature death in older people

To motivate people to follow a bone-strengthening diet and participate in some regular physical activity

Need for Celebrating World Osteoporosis Day

‘Osteoporosis, a common bone-thinning disease has become a major health burden affecting many old people across the world. Therefore, eating a healthy diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, engaging in regular physical activity and avoiding unhealthy habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption can help improve your bone health.’

Read More..

Spotlight on the Immense Burden Caused by Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a widespread problem affecting people living around the world

One in three women and one in five men aged 50 years and above develop osteoporosis

Almost 75 percent of hip, spine and distal forearm fractures occur among patients 65 years old or over

Osteoporosis causes over 8.9 million fractures annually

Osteoporosis constitutes a significant burden on individuals in the future, if not detected and treated early

Smoking can lead to lower bone density and a higher risk of fracture,

A person with risk factors should quickly seek examination and treatment if needed, in order to improve the quality of life in the future and protect themselves from disabilit.

How to Fight Osteoporosis?

Every year, the theme for World Osteoporosis Day is mainly designed to focus on ways toand support millions of people living across the world to. This year, theisOsteoporosis day mainly conveys the message that the first step in osteoporosis prevention begins in youth, as nutrition during adolescence can help maximize your bone-building potential, which continues throughout life as we strive to maintain strong bones at an older age.Osteoporosis day also alarms bells that your unhealthy eating habits with low amount of calcium intake and modifiable risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol use can put people at risk of developing osteoporosis To overcome the burden of osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders, the campaign mainly encourages millions of people living around the world to involve eating a balanced diet with plenty of calcium-rich foods , getting enough vitamin D from sunlight and as well as from dietary sources, actively participating in daily weight-bearing and muscle strengthening exercise.Building strong bones begins early in life, andCalcium, vitamin D and protein are important nutrients that can help to optimize bone health, with recommended daily allowances (RDA) varying for every stage of life.Adequate consumption of the right nutrients contributes to bone health at all ages and is the first step in osteoporosis prevention.For people who are already suffering from osteoporosis, arich in milk, dairy products such as cheese and yogurt, small fish eaten with bones, sardines and dark green leafy vegetables should form a part of their treatment and rehabilitation programme.Engaging in weight-bearing, muscle-strengthening, and balance-training exercises can also improve your bone mass and strength.Source: Medindia