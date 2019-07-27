medindia

Drugs Used to Treat Atrial Fibrillation may Increase Risk of Falls

by Iswarya on  July 27, 2019 at 1:28 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older adults who take medications for atrial fibrillation are potentially at increased risk for falls and fainting, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Drugs Used to Treat Atrial Fibrillation may Increase Risk of Falls
Drugs Used to Treat Atrial Fibrillation may Increase Risk of Falls

One condition that contributes to fainting and falls is atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation occurs when the upper (atrial) part of your heart contracts rapidly and irregularly (fibrillates). Atrial fibrillation may be continuous or occasional and is the most common irregular heart rhythm in older adults. It occurs in three to five percent of people over age 65.

Show Full Article


To prevent atrial fibrillation symptoms, health professionals may treat patients with medications to control their heart rate or rhythm. However, these medications can potentially raise the risk for falls and fainting, though the connection hasn't studied significantly in the past.

To learn more, researchers in Denmark designed a study to learn more about the potential risk for falls and fainting among older adults taking medication for atrial fibrillation.

Using Danish health data, the researchers identified patients who were between the ages of 65 and 100 when they were first diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The researchers examined the records of 100,935 atrial fibrillation patients 65 years or older who filled prescriptions for heart rhythm medications.

The researchers examined the medication the patients took to control their heart rhythms. Prescriptions were for beta-blockers, certain calcium channel blockers (diltiazem, verapamil), and digoxin. Other medications included amiodarone, flecainide, and propafenone.

Then the researchers looked for those patients who had emergency department visits or hospital admissions for fainting, fall-related injuries, or both. Fall-related injuries were defined as fractures of the thigh, elbow, forearm, wrist, shoulder or upper arm, pelvis, and skull, as well as major and minor head injuries.

The researchers followed the patients for about two and a half years. During the follow-up period:

  • 17,132 (17 percent) had a fall-related injury
  • 5,745 (5.7 percent) had a fainting episode
  • 21,093 (20.9 percent) had either a fall-related or fainting-related injury
  • There were 40,447 deaths without a fall-related injury or fainting episode, which accounted for 40.1 percent of study participants.

The researchers reported that the medication amiodarone was significantly associated with increased risk, whether it was prescribed alone or with other heart rhythm drugs. The medication digoxin was slightly associated with fall-related injuries.

The researchers also learned that people were at higher risk for an injury within the first 90 days of treatment, and especially within the first 14 days of treatment.

"Our findings add to evidence that, for older patients with atrial fibrillation, treatment with amiodarone is associated with a higher risk of fall-related injuries and fainting," said the researchers. Additionally, the amiodarone connection was strongest within the first two weeks of the treatment but still present after long-term treatment.

The researchers concluded that being informed on the adverse risks of a given treatment is crucial to make shared decisions and provide quality patient care.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Poor Sleep may Heighten the Risk for Atrial Fibrillation

New study links poor sleep quality to atrial fibrillation (AF). This finding provides another evidence that sleep quality is important to cardiovascular health and specifically to atrial fibrillation (AF). Improving sleep might help stave off atrial ...

Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Using Mobile Health Devices

Using digital medicine technologies researchers were able to identify undiagnosed atrial fibrillation in at-risk populations

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring the arrhythmia-causing heart tissue.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Palpitations And Arrhythmias Drugs Banned in India Atrial Fibrillation Cardiac Ablation Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

Health Benefits of Yams
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive