Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

Details of the Study

The current observational analysis looked at data from eight high quality research projects

The studies included for the analysis had used accelerometers (a wearable gadget that accurately records the volume and intensity of physical activity during wakeful hours) to measure physical activity levels objectively rather than using self-reported values.

Light-intensity activity includes light tasks such as cleaning, dusting cooking or washing dishes.

Moderate exercises make you slightly short of breath or sweat and include brisk walking and light jogging

The analysis evaluated 36,383 middle-aged and older adults of minimum 40 years of age (average age 62)

Activity levels were categorized ranging from least to most active

Participants were followed up for an average duration of 5.8 years

During the follow-up duration, 2,149 (5.9%) of the study subjects died.

Even after taking into consideration, other potentially influential factors, the team found that any level of physical activity, no matter what intensity reduced the risk of all-cause mortality

About 300 minutes (5 hours) of light-intensity physical activity daily or about 24 minutes per day moderate-intensity physical activity was associated with almost 50% lesser risk of death compared to persons who performed little or no physical activity

Additionally, a significantly lower death risk was noted between the least and the second least active group suggesting that even engaging in some light to moderate-intensity physical activity daily offers much health benefits

The difference between the least and second least active groups was only about an hour of light activity or 5 minutes of moderate activity daily to derive substantial health benefit

An important finding was that spending 9.5 hours or more remaining inactive or simply sitting was associated with a significantly higher risk of death, which further increased with every hour above this threshold.

Potential Merits & Demerits of Study

The large sample size and use of devices to accurately measure physical activity provides more reliable results compared to earlier research studies

Potential limitations include restricting participants to the US and Western Europe that may not be applicable to other populations

Also only persons 40 years and above were included in the analysis and the results may not be applicable to younger persons

These guidelines are mostly based mainly on self-reported activity, which may not always be accurate and the right amount of activity and intensity of exercise needed to maintain optimal health is unclear and it would be useful to gain more insight on the impact of physical activity and risk of death. The current observational study led by Professor Ulf Ekelund of the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences in Oslo looked at studies that measured the association between physical activity, sedentary time and risk of all-cause mortality. Thus, the findings of the study suggest that even if you are unable to engage in moderate to highly intense physical exercise daily. Dr Charlotte Edwardson, an associate professor in physical activity, sedentary behaviour and health at the University of Leicester and a co-author of the study, says: In summary, the findings of the study suggest that we should sit less and stay on our feet and move more often even if we don't perform regular moderate to severe intensity exercises, to reduce risk of death and maintain optimal health.