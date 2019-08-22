Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

The team of multinational
scientists from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester
Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) conducted the study. The findings of the study
appear in the
.
Currently, the World Health Organization
(WHO) guidelinesadvise a minimum of
150 minutes of
weekly for persons between 18 and 64 years.
These guidelines are mostly based mainly on self-reported
activity, which may not always be accurate and the right amount of
activity and intensity of exercise needed to maintain optimal health is unclear
and it would be useful to gain more insight on the impact of physical activity
and risk of death.
The current observational study led by Professor Ulf Ekelund of the Norwegian
School of Sport Sciences in Oslo looked at studies that measured the
association between physical activity, sedentary time and risk of all-cause
mortality.
Details of the Study
- The current observational analysis
looked at data from eight high quality research projects
- The studies included for the
analysis had used accelerometers (a wearable gadget that accurately
records the volume and intensity of physical activity during wakeful
hours) to measure physical activity levels objectively rather than using
self-reported values.
- Light-intensity activity includes light tasks such as cleaning, dusting cooking or
washing dishes.
- Moderate exercises make you slightly short of breath or sweat and include brisk walking and light jogging
- The analysis evaluated 36,383
middle-aged and older adults of minimum 40 years of age (average age
62)
- Activity levels were categorized
ranging from least to most active
- Participants were followed up for
an average duration of 5.8 years
- During the follow-up duration,
2,149 (5.9%) of the study subjects died.
- Even after taking into
consideration, other potentially influential factors, the team found that any level of physical activity, no
matter what intensity reduced the risk of all-cause mortality
- About 300 minutes (5 hours) of light-intensity physical activity daily
or about 24 minutes per day moderate-intensity physical activity was
associated with almost 50% lesser risk of death compared to persons who
performed little or no physical activity
- Additionally, a significantly lower death risk was noted between the least and
the second least active group suggesting that even engaging in some light
to moderate-intensity physical activity daily offers much health benefits
- The difference between the least
and second least active groups was only about an hour of light activity or
5 minutes of moderate activity daily to derive substantial health benefit
- An important finding was that spending 9.5 hours or more remaining
inactive or simply sitting was associated with a significantly higher risk
of death, which further increased with every hour above this
threshold.
Thus, the findings of the study
suggest that remaining active and up on
your feet instead of sitting for long periods offers huge health benefits
even
if you are unable to engage in moderate to highly intense physical exercise
daily.
Dr Charlotte Edwardson, an
associate professor in physical activity, sedentary behaviour and health at the
University of Leicester and a co-author of the study, says: "These
findings really reinforce the saying 'Doing something is better than doing
nothing'. They show that physical activity of ANY intensity lowers the risk
of death, so if you're someone who doesn't achieve the recommended levels of
moderate-intensity physical activity, then doing more light activity, for
example, pottering around more at work or at home and just generally being on
your feet more, will still be beneficial."
Potential Merits & Demerits of Study
- The large sample size and use of
devices to accurately measure physical activity provides more reliable
results compared to earlier research studies
- Potential limitations include restricting
participants to the US and Western Europe that may not be applicable to
other populations
- Also only persons 40 years and
above were included in the analysis and the results may not be applicable
to younger persons
In summary, the findings of the
study suggest that we should sit less and stay on our feet and move more often
even if we don't perform regular moderate to severe intensity exercises, to
reduce risk of death and maintain optimal health.
Reference :
- Sitting For Long Hours Significantly Increases Your Risk of Death - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l4570)
Source: Medindia