medindia
Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 22, 2019 at 6:31 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Becoming more physically active, regardless of intensity reduces the risk of death due to any cause (all-cause mortality rate), especially in middle-aged and older persons
  • Sitting for 9.5 hours or more a day (excluding sleep) increases the risk of death. Therefore, there is a need to perform light exercises than simply remaining seated
  • Optimal health can be attained with just 24 minutes of brisk walking daily or other forms of moderately-intense physical activity
Remaining physically active regardless of intensity is beneficial in reducing the risk of death in middle-aged and older adults, according to a recent observational analysis.
Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

The team of multinational scientists from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) conducted the study. The findings of the study appear in the British Medical Journal.

Link Between Physical Activity and Death Risk

Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelinesadvise a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity weekly for persons between 18 and 64 years.

Show Full Article


These guidelines are mostly based mainly on self-reported activity, which may not always be accurate and the right amount of activity and intensity of exercise needed to maintain optimal health is unclear and it would be useful to gain more insight on the impact of physical activity and risk of death.

The current observational study led by Professor Ulf Ekelund of the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences in Oslo looked at studies that measured the association between physical activity, sedentary time and risk of all-cause mortality.

Details of the Study

  • The current observational analysis looked at data from eight high quality research projects
  • The studies included for the analysis had used accelerometers (a wearable gadget that accurately records the volume and intensity of physical activity during wakeful hours) to measure physical activity levels objectively rather than using self-reported values.
  • Light-intensity activity includes light tasks such as cleaning, dusting cooking or washing dishes.
  • Moderate exercises make you slightly short of breath or sweat and include brisk walking and light jogging
  • The analysis evaluated 36,383 middle-aged and older adults of minimum 40 years of age (average age 62)
  • Activity levels were categorized ranging from least to most active
  • Participants were followed up for an average duration of 5.8 years
  • During the follow-up duration, 2,149 (5.9%) of the study subjects died.
  • Even after taking into consideration, other potentially influential factors, the team found that any level of physical activity, no matter what intensity reduced the risk of all-cause mortality
  • About 300 minutes (5 hours) of light-intensity physical activity daily or about 24 minutes per day moderate-intensity physical activity was associated with almost 50% lesser risk of death compared to persons who performed little or no physical activity
  • Additionally, a significantly lower death risk was noted between the least and the second least active group suggesting that even engaging in some light to moderate-intensity physical activity daily offers much health benefits
  • The difference between the least and second least active groups was only about an hour of light activity or 5 minutes of moderate activity daily to derive substantial health benefit
  • An important finding was that spending 9.5 hours or more remaining inactive or simply sitting was associated with a significantly higher risk of death, which further increased with every hour above this threshold.
Thus, the findings of the study suggest that remaining active and up on your feet instead of sitting for long periods offers huge health benefits even if you are unable to engage in moderate to highly intense physical exercise daily.

Dr Charlotte Edwardson, an associate professor in physical activity, sedentary behaviour and health at the University of Leicester and a co-author of the study, says: "These findings really reinforce the saying 'Doing something is better than doing nothing'. They show that physical activity of ANY intensity lowers the risk of death, so if you're someone who doesn't achieve the recommended levels of moderate-intensity physical activity, then doing more light activity, for example, pottering around more at work or at home and just generally being on your feet more, will still be beneficial."

Potential Merits & Demerits of Study

  • The large sample size and use of devices to accurately measure physical activity provides more reliable results compared to earlier research studies
  • Potential limitations include restricting participants to the US and Western Europe that may not be applicable to other populations
  • Also only persons 40 years and above were included in the analysis and the results may not be applicable to younger persons
In summary, the findings of the study suggest that we should sit less and stay on our feet and move more often even if we don't perform regular moderate to severe intensity exercises, to reduce risk of death and maintain optimal health.

Reference :
  1. Sitting For Long Hours Significantly Increases Your Risk of Death - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l4570)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Regular Exercise May Reduce Death Risk Caused by Too Much Sitting

Regular exercise may offset the death risk caused by too much sitting. So, make sure to replace your daily sitting time with walking or vigorous physical activity to live longer.

Do's and Don'ts of Walking

Take care of certain precautions while starting your daily walking regimen and the necessity and importance of these precautions for something as simple as walking.

Physical Activity Reduces Mortality in People With Metabolic Syndrome

Physical activity plays a role in reducing deaths associated with metabolic syndrome. Though higher level of activity has a better impact even low levels are better than being completely inactive.

Exercise Improves Survival in Patients with Diabetes

Doctors should advise and be actively involved in exercise programs for diabetic patients in order to achieve better control of blood sugar and improved heart health which in turn improves patient survival.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Workout Pain 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Nosebleeds

Repeated Semen Exposure Increases Host Resistance to HIV Infection

New Procedure Helps Treat Most Common Heart Rhythm Disorder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive