About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Advertisement

Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Blood group incompatibility adds on as a major barrier to organ transplantation
  • However, a recent study successfully formulates a new technology that can help carvate universal donor organs
  • The study utilized specific gut enzymes to safely convert the donor’s organ to establish compatibility for recipients’ blood group

Transplantation can now be done using universal blood-type organs as per a new proof-of-concept study at the Latner Thoracic Surgery Research Laboratories and UHN's Ajmera Transplant Centre, published in Science Translational Medicine.

Blood Group Types

The antigens present on the surface of red blood cells help determine the blood type of a patient — be it any group.

For example, the type A blood group has the A antigen, group B has the B antigen, group AB blood has both antigens, and O has none of the antigens (making it a universal donor group type).

Advertisement

Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs

These antigens play a vital role in triggering an immune response (through the rising of antibodies) when there is a mismatch of blood group type during blood transfusions.

Moreover, as the donor organs are also matched to their potential recipients' blood group, it forms one among other criteria for the waitlist based on blood type.
Advertisement

There are nearly 1,600 people waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in just Ontario as per the Trillium Gift of Life Network.

Incompatibility of Blood Group

As the blood group 'O' has no antigens, there is a risk of antibody attack from any other blood group apart from the type 'O'. This adds on to an average of twice as long as waiting time for even a lung transplant when compared to those of the type A group.

"This translates into mortality. Patients who are type O and need a lung transplant have a 20% higher risk of dying while waiting for a matched organ to become available. If you convert all organs to universal type O, you can eliminate that barrier," says Dr. Aizhou Wang, a scientific associate at Dr. Cypel's Lab and first author of the study.

The author also affirms a similar disparity for other organs. Hence, a patient who is type O or B in need of a kidney transplant will be on the waitlist for an average of 4 to 5 years, compared to 2 to3 years for types A or AB.

Curating Universal Organs

The study team thereby experimented using the Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) System pioneered in Toronto to curate a treatment.

The EVLP system allows pumping of the nourishing fluids through organs, which then enables them to be warmed to body temperature for further repair and improvement before transplantation.

Transplant Experiment

The team put the human donor lungs (that were not suitable for transplantation from type A donors) in the EVLP circuit followed by treating one lung as with a group of enzymes to clear the surface antigens and the other lung (same donor) being untreated.

Each of the lungs was then tested by adding type O blood to the circuit as the 'O' group has high concentrations of anti-A antibodies to initiate ABO incompatibility during the transplant.

Universal Transplant Organs

It was found that the treated lungs had better tolerability (evidenced by signs of rejection) than the untreated ones.

The present study affirmed that blood type can be safely converted into the type for matching donor's organs projected for transplantation using the EVLP System.

These findings may help create universal type O organs (similar to universal blood type "O") that may advance the organ allocation and reduce mortality in transplantation.

"With the current matching system, wait times can be considerably longer for patients who need a transplant depending on their blood type. Having universal organs means we could eliminate the blood-matching barrier and prioritize patients by medical urgency, saving more lives and wasting less organs,"says Dr. Marcelo Cypel, surgical director of the Ajmera Transplant Centre, the senior author of the study, a thoracic surgeon at UHN's Sprott department of surgery, and also a professor in the Department of Surgery at U of T and the Canada Research Chair in Lung Transplantation.

Gut Enzymes — The Hidden Formula

The key to the creation of universal blood-type organs had originated from the team's previously found enzymes in 2018.

"Enzymes are Mother Nature's catalysts and they carry out particular reactions. This group of enzymes that we found in the human gut can cut sugars from the A and B antigens on red blood cells, converting them into universal type O cells. In this experiment, this opened a gateway to create universal blood-type organs," says UBC biochemist Dr. Stephen Withers.

The translated clinical research findings set new milestones for organ transplantation in the future.

The team is further set to work on the clinical trial proposal within the next 12 to 18 months.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tongue Abnormalities Blood Groups Thalassemia Otitis Media Blood Group Diet Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

Recommended Reading
First Kidney Transplant in Tanzania By Indian Doctors
First Kidney Transplant in Tanzania By Indian Doctors
The first-ever live organ transplant in Tanzania took place at the Muhimbili National Hospital....
Lord Ganesha - God of Transplant Surgery
Lord Ganesha - God of Transplant Surgery
If the story of Lord Ganesha is true, as depicted in the Hindu mythology, He is, perhaps, the first ...
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
Pig kidney has been successfully transplanted onto a human for the first time in the world with no ....
Therapeutic Approach Suggested for Transplant Patients Against COVID-19
Therapeutic Approach Suggested for Transplant Patients Against COVID-19
Based on dosage levels, organ, and age, integrated and holistic therapies were proposed to ......
Blood Group Diet
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on ...
Blood Groups
Blood Groups
The blood group of a person is determined by the presence or absence of certain inherited antigenic ...
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Otitis Media
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany t...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include ...
Transplantation
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)