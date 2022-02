Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs

Advertisement

Moreover, as the donor organs are also matched to their potential recipients' blood group, it forms one among other criteria for the waitlist based on blood type.There are nearlyin just Ontario as per the Trillium Gift of Life Network.As theapart from the type 'O'. This adds on tosays Dr. Aizhou Wang, a scientific associate at Dr. Cypel's Lab and first author of the study.The author also affirms a similar disparity for other organs. Hence,The study team thereby experimented using the Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) System pioneered in Toronto to curate a treatment.Thewhich then enables them to be warmed to body temperature for further repair and improvement before transplantation The team put the human donor lungs (that were not suitable for transplantation from type A donors) in the EVLP circuit followed by treating one lung as with a group of enzymes to clear the surface antigens and the other lung (same donor) being untreated.Each of the lungs was then tested by adding type O blood to the circuit as the 'O' group has high concentrations of anti-A antibodies to initiate ABO incompatibility during the transplant.It was found that the treated lungs had better tolerability (evidenced by signs of rejection) than the untreated ones.The present study affirmed thatprojected for transplantation using the EVLP System.These findings may help create universal type O organs (similar to universal blood type "O") that may advance the organ allocation and reduce mortality in transplantation.says Dr. Marcelo Cypel, surgical director of the Ajmera Transplant Centre, the senior author of the study, a thoracic surgeon at UHN's Sprott department of surgery, and also a professor in the Department of Surgery at U of T and the Canada Research Chair in Lung Transplantation.The key to the creation of universal blood-type organs had originated from the team's previously found enzymes in 2018.says UBC biochemist Dr. Stephen Withers.The translated clinical research findings set new milestones for organ transplantation in the future.The team is further set to work on the clinical trial proposal within the next 12 to 18 months.Source: Medindia