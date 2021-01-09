Organ Transplant Count Reduced During First Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic

‘A strong temporal association between COVID-19 infection and organ transplant reduction was established.’

The research published in the, highlighted how some countries managed to sustain the rate of transplant procedures whilst others experienced serious reductions in the number of transplants compared to the previous year and, in some areas, living donor kidney and liver transplantation ceased completely.Dr Olivier Aubert, Assistant Professor at the Paris Translational Research Centre for Organ Transplantation and lead author of the study, commented, "The first wave of Covid-19 had a devastating impact on the number of transplants across many countries, affecting patient waiting lists and regrettably leading to a substantial loss of life".The estimated numbers of life-years lost were 37,664 years for patients waitlisted for a kidney, 7,370 for a liver, 1,799 years for a lung, and 1,406 for a heart, corresponding to a total 48,239 life-years lost.Understanding how different countries and healthcare systems responded to COVID-19-related challenges can facilitate improved pandemic preparedness and how to safely maintain transplant programmes to provide life-saving procedures for patients.To facilitate understanding of the temporal trends and consequences of the pandemic on organ transplant activities, researchers have created an open-access dashboard that presents data interactively for solid organ transplant activities and COVID-19 cases.Source: Medindia