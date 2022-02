Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments

Advertisement

Common infertility treatments may increase risks for pregnancy, vascular complications - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/common-infertility-treatments-may-increase-risks-for-pregnancy-vascular-complications?preview=8a6a)

Annually,ART has allowed for more than 5 million infants to birth globally since 1978.says study author Pensée Wu, M.B.Ch.B., M.D., senior lecturer, and honorary consultant obstetrician and subspecialist in maternal-fetal medicine at Keele University School of Medicine in Staffordshire, United Kingdom.The study team examined U.S. National Inpatient Sample data that included all hospital discharges between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2016, from which records specifying the use of assisted reproductive technology and related cardiovascular and pregnancy-related complications were extracted.The study also involved more than 106,000 deliveries conceived with assisted reproductive technology and more than 34,167,000 deliveries conceived without ART.says Wu.Following were found by the study:"We were surprised that assisted reproductive technology was independently associated with these complications, as opposed to being associated with only the existence of pre-existing health conditions or only among older women undergoing infertility treatment," says Wu.The present study thereby highlights the significance of counseling patients about health, pregnancy, and postpartum-related risks , who opt for assisted reproductive technology."Especially patients with existing cardiovascular risk factors should be counseled about the potentially long-term cardiovascular implications and risks associated with ART. It's important for women to know that assisted reproductive technology carries a higher risk of pregnancy complications, which require close monitoring, particularly during delivery. Primary and specialist health care professionals should ensure these risks are communicated and strategies to mitigate them are discussed and implemented," says Wu.As the study was retrospective in nature, further records are needed to overcome the limitation of the study.Source: Medindia