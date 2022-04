Highlights: Insomnia has been linked to a greater risk of type 2 diabetes in previous studies

However, a new study finding gave a better understanding of diabetes and insomnia link

And also suggested that insomnia interventions might help to prevent or treat type 2 diabetes

New research published in Diabetes Care has found(1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Assessing the Causal Role of Sleep Traits on Glycated Hemoglobin: A Mendelian Randomization Study



Go to source) that insomnia sleep disorder can be linked to increased type 2 diabetes risk. Still, the way insomnia impacts blood sugar levels is not always clear. Previously, insomnia and having a later bedtime have been linked to a greater risk of type 2 diabetes.

‘It is recommended that seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sound sleep every night reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes.’

How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?