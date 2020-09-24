The study included 455 insomnia patients in Australia. The impact of depression, anxiety and stress in insomnia patients was followed from pre-treatment to three-month follow-up.
The researchers found that cognitive behavioral therapy improved insomnia symptoms in patients with and without depression, anxiety and stress symptoms.
Symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress showed moderate-to-large improvement following cognitive behavioral therapy.
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTi) is recommended as the most effective and first-line treatment of insomnia.
"The revamped insomnia treatment program at Flinders includes a range of treatments provided by experienced psychologists and physicians specializing in the management of sleep disorders, and treatment approaches which are directly based on the highest quality available scientific evidence,"
say Professor Lack.
Due to COVID-19, the health services of the insomnia treatment program are available through online and telehealth platforms.
The sleep research team is also rolling out the evidence-backed insomnia CBT program for general practitioners to avoid the use of sedative-hypnotic medication over time and help people with sleep problems.
Source: Medindia