Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting

- Fasting during Ramadan may cause some complications that will induce oral health problems
- To avoid this, it is mandatory to practice necessary oral hygiene measures during this period
- And also, visit your dentist nearby to have a consultation before Ramadan begins.
Oral health care may not be in your mind during the holy month of Ramadan, but it's a good idea to prioritize them. As opinions and personal preferences vary, knowledge of the best oral hygiene measures will be the right choice in case of Ramadan fasting.
Read More..
This article will give you oral hygiene tips to follow during Ramadan to clear all doubts regarding oral health care while fasting.
Why Oral Health Needs Extra Attention?The long fasting hours from early dawn to sunset cause dehydration, which builds the bacteria in the mouth that are responsible for bad breath and dry mouth. Apart from that excessive sweet consumption and indigestion due to poor food choices also result in tooth decay and excessive plaque buildup(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oral Hygiene and Fasting
Go to source).
Dr. Suliman Shahin, assistant professor of orthodontics, IAU College of Dentistry said, "during Ramadan people have a unique opportunity to regulate their eating habits and change their dietary habits, which can greatly help in improving oral hygiene."(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ramadan 2022: Follow these tips for maintaining good oral hygiene
Go to source)
Some believe brushing alone is enough to take care of oral health, but there are a few extra things you should follow during this period to avoid oral health problems.
Keep BrushingThe basics of oral hygiene begin with the simple act of brushing teeth the right way. This is true even while maintaining oral hygiene during Ramadan. You should brush your teeth 30 minutes after eating as well as once you break your fasting for 2to3 minutes with a fluoride toothpaste to avoid bad breath, teeth decay, and other oral problems.
Try a Traditional Dental AidTo avoid damage from excessive and improper tooth brushing, one must choose a soft-bristled toothbrush. Moreover, you can even try a natural herbal toothbrush such as the miswak twig. It is recommended not only by religious scholars but also by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Before plastics and toothpaste, miswak was used as a tooth-cleaning aid for thousands of years. Miswak is a slim root harvested from the arak tree, which has anti-bacterial properties to act as a mouth freshener and prevent plaque build-up(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Miswak: A periodontist's perspective
Go to source).
Please don't give up on your electric toothbrush and fluoride though!!!
Floss and Rinse TooBesides brushing, flossing is also recommended to be done at least once a day to prevent the build of bacteria in the gaps between teeth where food gets lodged. Along with it rinse your mouth with a chlorohexidine-based mouthwash to promote good oral hygiene further(4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oral Health Tips
Go to source).
You can also use a tongue scraper while using mouthwash to cope with bad breath problems.
Be Choosy in Food ChoicesDuring Ramadan mealtime, people tend to opt for high-sugar food such as artificial fruit juices, cakes, pastries, and candies. These foods increase the risk of tooth decay and can cause long-term problems for your teeth. So, it is important to limit your sugar intake to minimize plaque build-up on teeth and subsequent tooth decay.
Increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables at the time of breaking fast as they have high fiber content, which will help in repairing your teeth naturally(5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Top 9 Foods That Damage Your Teeth
Go to source).
Stay HydratedDuring the hours of non-fasting, make sure to drink plenty of water to avoid a dry mouth. Try to drink a small amount of water every half an hour, or at least 8 glasses distributed in small quantities in order not to feel bloated(6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Dry Mouth
Go to source).
Relax Your Facial MusclesDuring the fasting period, you may find yourself clenching your teeth and exerting additional pressure on your jaw. It may cause some pain. If you have a nightguard, use it to get relief from an aching jaw.(7✔ ✔Trusted Source
Teeth grinding (bruxism)
Go to source)
Avoid SmokingSmoking has refrained during the fasting hours. People who smoke can use this opportunity to quit the habit, as this too is one of the reasons for poor oral health. So, stick to it for overall and oral health well-being(4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oral Health Tips
Go to source).
Regular Dental Check-UpsFinally, visit your dentist to get a full dental check-up done before the fasting days. Make sure tooth decay and gum diseases are not building up as these tend to flare up during Ramadan fasting.
With celebrations all around, make sure you maintain your oral health throughout the holy month of Ramadan and enjoy the 'Eid' celebrations with full enthusiasm.
References:
- Oral Hygiene and Fasting - (https://toothplus.co.uk/oral-hygiene-and-fasting-ramadan/)
- Ramadan 2022: Follow these tips for maintaining good oral hygiene - (https://gulfnews.com/uae/ramadan/ramadan-2022-follow-these-tips-for-maintaining-good-oral-hygiene-1.87007487)
- Miswak: A periodontist's perspective - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3545237/)
- Oral Health Tips - (https://www.cdc.gov/oralhealth/basics/adult-oral-health/tips.html)
- Top 9 Foods That Damage Your Teeth - (https://www.mouthhealthy.org/en/nutrition/food-tips/9-foods-that-damage-your-teeth)
- Dry Mouth - (https://www.nidcr.nih.gov/health-info/dry-mouth)
- Teeth grinding (bruxism) - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/teeth-grinding/)
Source: Medindia