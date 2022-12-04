About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Advertisement

Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Fasting during Ramadan may cause some complications that will induce oral health problems
  • To avoid this, it is mandatory to practice necessary oral hygiene measures during this period
  • And also, visit your dentist nearby to have a consultation before Ramadan begins.

Oral health care may not be in your mind during the holy month of Ramadan, but it's a good idea to prioritize them. As opinions and personal preferences vary, knowledge of the best oral hygiene measures will be the right choice in case of Ramadan fasting.

Advertisement


This article will give you oral hygiene tips to follow during Ramadan to clear all doubts regarding oral health care while fasting.

Why Oral Health Needs Extra Attention?

The long fasting hours from early dawn to sunset cause dehydration, which builds the bacteria in the mouth that are responsible for bad breath and dry mouth. Apart from that excessive sweet consumption and indigestion due to poor food choices also result in tooth decay and excessive plaque buildup(1 Trusted Source
Oral Hygiene and Fasting

Go to source).

Therefore, it is important to be mindful of oral health care during fasting and the eating window period in the holy month of Ramadan.
Advertisement

Dr. Suliman Shahin, assistant professor of orthodontics, IAU College of Dentistry said, "during Ramadan people have a unique opportunity to regulate their eating habits and change their dietary habits, which can greatly help in improving oral hygiene."(2 Trusted Source
Ramadan 2022: Follow these tips for maintaining good oral hygiene

Go to source)

Some believe brushing alone is enough to take care of oral health, but there are a few extra things you should follow during this period to avoid oral health problems.

Keep Brushing

The basics of oral hygiene begin with the simple act of brushing teeth the right way. This is true even while maintaining oral hygiene during Ramadan. You should brush your teeth 30 minutes after eating as well as once you break your fasting for 2to3 minutes with a fluoride toothpaste to avoid bad breath, teeth decay, and other oral problems.

Try a Traditional Dental Aid

To avoid damage from excessive and improper tooth brushing, one must choose a soft-bristled toothbrush. Moreover, you can even try a natural herbal toothbrush such as the miswak twig. It is recommended not only by religious scholars but also by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Before plastics and toothpaste, miswak was used as a tooth-cleaning aid for thousands of years. Miswak is a slim root harvested from the arak tree, which has anti-bacterial properties to act as a mouth freshener and prevent plaque build-up(3 Trusted Source
Miswak: A periodontist's perspective

Go to source).

Please don't give up on your electric toothbrush and fluoride though!!!

Floss and Rinse Too

Besides brushing, flossing is also recommended to be done at least once a day to prevent the build of bacteria in the gaps between teeth where food gets lodged. Along with it rinse your mouth with a chlorohexidine-based mouthwash to promote good oral hygiene further(4 Trusted Source
Oral Health Tips

Go to source).

You can also use a tongue scraper while using mouthwash to cope with bad breath problems.

Be Choosy in Food Choices

During Ramadan mealtime, people tend to opt for high-sugar food such as artificial fruit juices, cakes, pastries, and candies. These foods increase the risk of tooth decay and can cause long-term problems for your teeth. So, it is important to limit your sugar intake to minimize plaque build-up on teeth and subsequent tooth decay.

Increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables at the time of breaking fast as they have high fiber content, which will help in repairing your teeth naturally(5 Trusted Source
Top 9 Foods That Damage Your Teeth

Go to source).

Stay Hydrated

During the hours of non-fasting, make sure to drink plenty of water to avoid a dry mouth. Try to drink a small amount of water every half an hour, or at least 8 glasses distributed in small quantities in order not to feel bloated(6 Trusted Source
Dry Mouth

Go to source).

Relax Your Facial Muscles

During the fasting period, you may find yourself clenching your teeth and exerting additional pressure on your jaw. It may cause some pain. If you have a nightguard, use it to get relief from an aching jaw.(7 Trusted Source
Teeth grinding (bruxism)

Go to source)

Avoid Smoking

Smoking has refrained during the fasting hours. People who smoke can use this opportunity to quit the habit, as this too is one of the reasons for poor oral health. So, stick to it for overall and oral health well-being(4 Trusted Source
Oral Health Tips

Go to source).

Regular Dental Check-Ups

Finally, visit your dentist to get a full dental check-up done before the fasting days. Make sure tooth decay and gum diseases are not building up as these tend to flare up during Ramadan fasting.

With celebrations all around, make sure you maintain your oral health throughout the holy month of Ramadan and enjoy the 'Eid' celebrations with full enthusiasm.

References:
  1. Oral Hygiene and Fasting - (https://toothplus.co.uk/oral-hygiene-and-fasting-ramadan/)
  2. Ramadan 2022: Follow these tips for maintaining good oral hygiene - (https://gulfnews.com/uae/ramadan/ramadan-2022-follow-these-tips-for-maintaining-good-oral-hygiene-1.87007487)
  3. Miswak: A periodontist's perspective - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3545237/)
  4. Oral Health Tips - (https://www.cdc.gov/oralhealth/basics/adult-oral-health/tips.html)
  5. Top 9 Foods That Damage Your Teeth - (https://www.mouthhealthy.org/en/nutrition/food-tips/9-foods-that-damage-your-teeth)
  6. Dry Mouth - (https://www.nidcr.nih.gov/health-info/dry-mouth)
  7. Teeth grinding (bruxism) - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/teeth-grinding/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
AIDS/HIV Health Insurance Plan New India Assurance Policies Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Dental Check-Up Toothache Diabetes and Dental Health Child Dental Health Tooth Whitening Health Insurance - India 

Recommended Reading
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Practicing good oral hygiene regularly is a good investment not only for teeth but also for overall ...
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene habits should be maintained as you age so as to prevent oral health problems and ....
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste is a key part of the oral hygiene routine that helps to remove food debris and plaque ......
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
A strong link between genetics and its role in the onset of tooth decay and gum diseases has been .....
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
Child Dental Health
Child Dental Health
Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain o...
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
The oral health preventive strategies in individuals at risk for diabetes are important because they...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Health Insurance Plan
Health Insurance Plan
With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
New India Assurance Policies
New India Assurance Policies
The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclai...
Tooth Whitening
Tooth Whitening
Tooth whitening is a common cosmetic procedure that lightens tooth color and removes stains from tee...
Toothache
Toothache
A toothache is a pain in or around a tooth that occurs due to various reasons that irritate the nerv...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Indian Medical Journals Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen Blood - Sugar Chart Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR