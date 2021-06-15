Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sleep Duration

‘Sleep duration is increased during COVID-19 pandemic period.’

The degree of change in sleep is correlated with the degree of improvement in resting heart rate is another interesting finding of this study from the data extracted from six major U.S. cities hard-hit by the pandemic."The results provide perhaps the largest study of objective sleep recordings from a geographically diverse general population sample during the height of the pandemic", said Grandner, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is the director of the sleep and health research program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.This study is also important to document current population trends such as delayed bedtime and extended sleep due to stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.Source: Medindia