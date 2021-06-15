by Jayashree on  June 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sleep Duration
Sleep is driven by environmental and societal factors so COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world can disrupt daily sleep schedule and cause changes in sleep-related symptoms.

Even a new study of data from more than 163,000 Fitbit users in sleep journal shows sleep duration increased slightly in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with a similar timeframe in 2019.

The findings of the study show mean sleep duration increased in nearly all groups with shifted sleeping time by 5 to 11 minutes but the sleep variability decreased largely due to fewer differences between weekday and weekend sleep.


The degree of change in sleep is correlated with the degree of improvement in resting heart rate is another interesting finding of this study from the data extracted from six major U.S. cities hard-hit by the pandemic.

"The results provide perhaps the largest study of objective sleep recordings from a geographically diverse general population sample during the height of the pandemic", said Grandner, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is the director of the sleep and health research program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

This study is also important to document current population trends such as delayed bedtime and extended sleep due to stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
Whether you have trouble sleeping or trouble staying asleep, it's important that you address the causes of sleep deprivation and cultivate good sleep habits.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Affected Sleep Quality by Increasing Screen Time
Strategies like lockdowns which were adapted to curb COVID infections affected the sleep quality of humans, says a study
READ MORE
Snoring in Children Linked to Brain Changes
Children who snore with loud noise at least three nights per week are more likely to developbehavioral problems and learning disabilities.
READ MORE
The Effect of Caffeine on Sleep Deprivation
Caffeine increases energy, reduces sleepiness and can even improve mood to reduce procedural errors under conditions of sleep deprivation used for individuals who must perform high stakes procedures.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude