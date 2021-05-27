The Effect of Caffeine on Sleep Deprivation

‘Caffeine has restricted effects on sleep deprivation.’

The study reveals sleep deprivation impaired performance on both types of tasks and that having caffeine helped people successfully achieve the easier task and little effect on challenging task."Caffeine may improve the ability to stay awake and attend to a task, but it doesn't do much to prevent the sort of procedural errors that can cause things like medical mistakes and car accidents" said Kimberly Fenn, Psychology Associate Professor in Michigan State University.Though Caffeine increases energy, reduces sleepiness and can even improve mood to combat sleep deprivation, but higher-level tasks will be impaired. So, it is important to have sufficient amount of sleep for sound mind and body.Source: Eurekalert