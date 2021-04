Children who regularly snore in their sleep may experience gray matter loss in the brain and behavioral issues like lack of focus, hyperactivity, and learning difficulties as a result, reveals a new study from researchers at the University of Maryland. The findings of the study are published inEarlier studies have shown that habitual snoring is characterized by recurrent episodes of narrowing of the upper airway known as obstructive sleep disordered breathing, which leads to intermittent hypoxia (low oxygen in tissues) and disturbance in sleep pattern.

Snoring in Children Linked to Brain Changes

Obstructive Sleep Disordered Breathing in Children

‘Behavioral problems in children who snore often may be associated with changes in their brain’s frontal lobe structure. This highlights the significance of early diagnosis and treatment of snoring abnormalities in children.’

"This is the largest study of its kind detailing the association between snoring and brain abnormalities," said study lead author Amal Isaiah, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Otorhinolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Snoring and Brain Changes in Children The long-term Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study about brain development and child health in the US involved children aged 9 to 10 years, and they scrutinized MRI images of more than 10,000 children who were considered to be habitual snorers by their parents.



The finding revealed that children who snored three or more times per week had thinner graymatter in the frontal lobes of their brains. The frontal lobes of the brain are responsible for higher reasoning skills and impulse control.



The thinner cortex correlated with the behavioral changes linked to a severe form of sleep disordered breathing called



"These brain changes are similar to what you would see in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children have loss of cognitive control which is additionally associated with disruptive behavior," added Amal Isaiah.

What Causes Snoring in Children? The most common risk factors include: Large or swollen tonsils and adenoids

Being overweight Seasonal allergies and asthma

Air pollution Tips to Reduce Snoring in Children Surgery to remove tonsils (tonsillectomy) and adenoids (adenoidectomy) are considered the first line of treatment

Set a consistent sleep schedule

Reduce the light exposure and screen time before bedtime The findings point to sleep-disordered breathing as a potential reversible cause of



Reference:

The present study focuses on the impact of habitual snoring in the structure of brain in children and its consequences on their behavior. Obstructive sleep-disordered breathing is a group of conditions associated with snoring. In children it is characterized by resistance to breathing during sleep, resulting in snoring. Habitual snoring can influence the child's neurological development.