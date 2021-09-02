by Anjanee Sharma on  February 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Sleep Studies in Children Can Prevent Unnecessary Surgery
Recent study suggests that healthy children who have sleep-disordered breathing symptoms (snoring or temporary cessation of breathing) should consider undergoing polysomnography (sleep study) before surgery.

After undergoing the polysomnography, parents should then discuss the potential benefits of this with their doctor (pediatrician or otolaryngologist) to manage the child's symptoms medically before surgery.

Sleep-disordered breathing can range from mild snoring to severe sleep apnea, and doing a sleep study will give more information on the severity of the condition.

Doctors often suggest an adenotonsillectomy (removal of both the adenoids and tonsils) to improve the condition. However, there are conflicting guidelines on the potential benefits of sleep studies.

The study aimed to determine the prevalence and characteristics of children with normal elective sleep studies for obstructive sleep disordered breathing. To do this, a retrospective study was done on patients aged two to 18 years who underwent diagnostic polysomnography for sleep-disordered breathing from 2012 to 2018.

Michael Cohen, corresponding author, explained that many children (44.7%) had normal sleep studies who would proceed to surgery without a pre-operative sleep study if the guidelines were followed, and the need for surgery was questionable.

Findings also showed that Caucasian children, children without respiratory symptoms other than snoring, children older than four years old, and children with smaller tonsils, were more likely to have normal sleep studies.

Jessica Levi, co-author, believes this research shows that sleep studies can affect managerial decisions on whether to proceed with an adenotonsillectomy or to medically manage the child's symptoms.

"The potential delays in care and cost associated with obtaining polysomnography should be weighed against parental concerns and the possibility that the outcome could change management. These factors should be discussed with the family of each patient with a goal of shared decision-making," adds Levi.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Polysomnography
Polysomnography (PSG) or sleep study is a test done to diagnose sleep disorders by recording brain waves and sleep patterns. PSG can also be useful to monitor response to treatment of sleep disorders and adjust treatment plan suitably.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Tonsils and Adenoids Cause Sleep Problems in Kids
Adenotonsillectomy is the surgical treatment of swollen tonsils and adenoids and is the chief cure for sleep apnea.
READ MORE
Adenotonsillectomy Could Lead To Behavioral Improvements In Children
Adenotonsillectomy is a procedure that removes both the tonsils and the adenoids in children suspected of having obstructive sleep apnea.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenHeight and Weight-KidsSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep Apnea