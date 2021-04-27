Can Dietary Fiber Reduce Toxins in Urine?

in regulating uremic toxins.
are compounds that are filtered and excreted by the kidneys. In case of
(characterized by gradual loss of kidney function) the toxins accumulate and exert their uremic effects on various systems, and may contribute to heart diseases,
, and death.
In a study of 10 randomized controlled trials involving 292 patients, dietary fiber supplements decreased serum levels of indoxyl sulfate, p-cresyl sulfate, blood urea nitrogen, and uric acid.
The study was conducted by Xiao-Hua Wang PhD, of The First Affiliated Hospital of Soocow University in Suzou, China.
The investigators found no significant differences between fiber supplement dosage, and intervention. Studied fiber supplements included brans
, lignin, cellulose, arabinoxylan, inulin, beta-glucan, guar gum, gum acacia, pectin, psyllium
, fructo-oligosaccharides, and resistant starch.
Dietary fiber supplements did not drastically lower serum creatinine levels in the main analysis but in the subgroup analyses showed a marked 1.04 higher creatinine drop 'in supplemented patients without diabetes compared with controls. The researchers believed that people with diabetes took more proteins and had higher creatinine productions.
The study indicates that dietary fiber supplementation can significantly lower the levels of uremic toxins in CKD patients,
with evidence for a more obvious effect of patients on dialysis and without diabetes.
Benefits of Fiber Diet
Fiber Rich Foods
The best fiber enriched choices
can be-
- Fruits such as apple, pear, raspberry, banana, oranges, etc
- Vegetables such as artichokes, broccoli, carrots, turnips, etc
- Whole grain products
- Nuts and seeds
- Peas, beans and other legumes
How to Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease?
Leading a healthy lifestyle
is essential for keeping blood sugar levels and blood pressure under control, both are largely responsible for causing chronic kidney disease.
Here are the effective ways to prevent chronic kidney disease-
References :
- Restrict or limit salt and fat intake
- Exercise for atleast 30 minutes
- Get regular health check-ups
- Avoid the use of tobacco
- Say no to alcohol
- The Role of Dietary Fiber Supplementation in Regulating Uremic Toxins in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials: Hui-Li Yang et al: Journal of Renal Nutrition 2021: (DOI:https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jrn.2020.11.008)
- Improving Your Health With Fiber - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/14400-improving-your-health-with-fiber)
Source: Medindia