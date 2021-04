Intake of high fiber foods such as whole breakfast cereals, berries, carrots, broccoli, peas, beans etc., is found to be helpful in decreasing uremic toxins in chronic kidney disease (CKD) condition.

Can Dietary Fiber Reduce Toxins in Urine?

Uremic Toxins and Chronic Kidney Disease

Role of Dietary Fiber in Regulating Uremic Toxins

The investigators found no significant differences between fiber supplement dosage, and intervention. Studied fiber supplements included



Dietary fiber supplements did not drastically lower serum creatinine levels in the main analysis but in the subgroup analyses showed a marked 1.04 higher creatinine drop 'in supplemented patients without diabetes compared with controls. The researchers believed that people with diabetes took more proteins and had higher creatinine productions.



The study indicates that dietary fiber supplementation can significantly lower the levels of uremic toxins in CKD patients, with evidence for a more obvious effect of patients on dialysis and without diabetes.

Benefits of Fiber Diet Normalizes bowel health

Lowers cholesterol

Helps relieve constipation

Maintains blood sugar levels

Keeps weight under control Fiber Rich Foods The best Fruits such as apple, pear, raspberry, banana, oranges, etc

Vegetables such as artichokes, broccoli, carrots, turnips, etc

Whole grain products

Nuts and seeds

Peas, beans and other legumes How to Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease? Leading a



Here are the effective ways to prevent chronic kidney disease- Restrict or limit salt and fat intake

Exercise for atleast 30 minutes

Get regular health check-ups

Avoid the use of tobacco

Say no to alcohol

References :



The Role of Dietary Fiber Supplementation in Regulating Uremic Toxins in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials: Hui-Li Yang et al: Journal of Renal Nutrition 2021: (DOI:https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jrn.2020.11.008) Improving Your Health With Fiber - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/14400-improving-your-health-with-fiber)



The study published in theassessed the role of dietary fiber supplementation in regulating uremic toxins.are compounds that are filtered and excreted by the kidneys. In case of CKD (characterized by gradual loss of kidney function) the toxins accumulate and exert their uremic effects on various systems, and may contribute to heart diseases, mineral bone disorders , and death.In a study of 10 randomized controlled trials involving 292 patients, dietary fiber supplements decreased serum levels of indoxyl sulfate, p-cresyl sulfate, blood urea nitrogen, and uric acid.