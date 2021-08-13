How Brain Signals Influence Blood Sugar Levels?

‘Brain uses same signals from hippocampus region for memory and hormonal regulation.’

This firing pattern is called a "sharp wave ripple" for the shape it takes when captured graphically by EEG, a technology that records brain activity with electrodes.This new study found thatThese findings suggest that"Our study is the first to show how clusters of brain cell firing in the hippocampus may directly regulate metabolism," says senior study author György Buzsáki, MD, PhD, the Biggs Professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone Health.Insulin is released by pancreatic cells, not continually, but periodically in bursts to keep blood sugar at normal levels.As sharp wave ripples mostly occur during non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, the impact of sleep disturbances on sharp wave ripples may provide a mechanistic link between poor sleep and high blood sugar levels seen in type 2 diabetes.Moving forward, the research team will seek to extend its theory that several hormones could be affected by nightly sharp wave ripples, including through work in human patients. Future research may also reveal devices or therapies that can adjust ripples to lower blood sugar and improve memory.Source: Medindia