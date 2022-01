Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages

Advertisement

Aging and Atrophy

Diet Groups

Healthy diet

Mediterranean diet

Green Mediterranean diet

Brain Changes and Diet

Active Ingredients of Green Diet

It includes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, spices, herbs, olive oil along with seafood (twice a week) and dairy, chicken, and eggs in moderate portions.However, the green Mediterranean diet is yet to bring a comparative phenomenal mark in the nutrition realm. It includes skipping red and processed meat and relying on(beyond the normal Mediterranean diet).As we age, we tend to lose some brain cells. However, brain/cerebral atrophy (loss of brain cells followed by brain shrinkage) fastens the process, thereby leading to more complications. TheBrain atrophy not only disrupts the connections between the neurons (brain cells) but also hampers their communication with each other. Neurodegenerative (brain-damaging) disorders like Alzheimer's disease and brain injuries (stroke) may result in significant brain atrophy with greater impact.The study — 18-month long randomized control trial evaluated randomly assigned 284 participants (88% men) among the age group, 31 to 82 years (all were employees at the Dimona Nuclear Research Center) to three different diet groups that are:The participants in the green Mediterranean diet group were given three to four cups of green tea per day and a Mankai duckweed (an aquatic plant) smoothie for dinner, along with a very minimal amount of red and processed meat.In addition, both the Mediterranean groups were given walnuts to eat. The participants were monitored using aboth before and after the study.It was found that the participants in both types of the Mediterranean diet hadwith prominent slowing of damages among the green diet group.Moreover, those above the age of 50 had paramount improvement, thereby suggesting that this group is more prone to rapid mental atrophy.The study states that the(with lower amounts of red and processed meat), offering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.The study team noted(HOC — to measure the atrophy of hippocampus, memory center)(LVV — to measure brain abnormalities) — indicators of brain atrophy and predictors of future dementia These findings may help explain(neurodegeneration).says Dr. Alon Kaplan, a physician at Sheba Medical Center and PhD student at Ben-Gurion University who conducted the trial.Source: Medindia