Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 20, 2022
Highlights:
  • Hypertension is a lifestyle disease and one of the leading causes of heart diseases
  • Hypertension and heart diseases can be prevented by including black tea in the diet regularly
  • Black tea contains flavonoids that lower blood pressure and inflammation.

Black tea is a good option for lowering high blood pressure and preventing heart diseases, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Black Tea Protects Against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases

The COVID-19 pandemic taught that health is an important asset and that it is necessary to take care of several other health issues like heart diseases and hypertension apart from COVID-19.

Heart Disease and Hypertension

Heart disease is classified as the leading cause of death worldwide that claims more than 160,000 lives each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Untreated high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is the main cause of developing heart disease.

Hypertension is a lifestyle disease characterized by a constant high flow of blood in the blood vessels that puts pressure upon them and eventually leads to reduced elasticity. This, in turn, blocks the supply of oxygen and blood to the heart, leading to heart diseases.
Heart diseases are one of the most worrisome health conditions that are associated with high mortality rates.

Almost 30 percent of the population gets hypertension. However, no more tension. Everything has a solution.

Black Tea for Hypertension

According to a new study, regular consumption of black tea can lower hypertension immediately. The study participants drank three cups of black tea daily and continued seeing the results for 6 months based on their levels of blood pressure and heart rate.

The regular intake of this tea may reduce various risk factors for heart diseases, such as high cholesterol, elevated triglyceride levels, and obesity.

Another study showed that those who drank three cups of black tea per day have an 11-percent lower risk of developing heart disease.

Black tea contains flavonoids, which reduce the risk of heart conditions and contribute to heart health by helping blood circulate freely in the arteries and reducing inflammation. Inflammation is also a leading cause of poor heart health.

How Much Black Tea to Consume Every Day?

Studies have shown consuming black tea three times per day helps in reducing hypertension and preventing other heart conditions. However, excess of anything is bad for health.

A lot of consumption of black tea can lead to insomnia as caffeine is present in black tea. Caffeine can trigger the nervous system which can lead to anxiety, headache, and dizziness. Therefore, make sure that you are not going overboard with the consumption of black tea.

References:
  1. Facts About Hypertension - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm)
  2. Tea consumption and risk of ischaemic heart disease - (https://heart.bmj.com/content/103/10/783)


Source: Medindia
