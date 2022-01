Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases

Advertisement

Black Tea for Hypertension

How Much Black Tea to Consume Every Day?

Facts About Hypertension - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm) Tea consumption and risk of ischaemic heart disease - (https://heart.bmj.com/content/103/10/783)

is a lifestyle disease characterized by a constant high flow of blood in the blood vessels that puts pressure upon them and eventually leads to reduced elasticity. This, in turn, blocks the supply of oxygen and blood to the heart, leading to heart diseases.Heart diseases are one of the most worrisome health conditions that are associated with high mortality rates.Almost 30 percent of the population gets hypertension. However, no more tension. Everything has a solution.According to a new study,The study participants drank three cups of black tea daily and continued seeing the results for 6 months based on their levels of blood pressure and heart rate The regular intake of this tea may reduce various risk factors for heart diseases, such as high cholesterol , elevated triglyceride levels, and obesity.Another study showed that those who drank three cups of black tea per day have an 11-percent lower risk of developing heart disease.and contribute to heart health by helping blood circulate freely in the arteries and reducing inflammation. Inflammation is also a leading cause of poor heart health.Studies have shownHowever, excess of anything is bad for health.A lot of consumption of black tea can lead to insomnia as caffeine is present in black tea. Caffeine can trigger the nervous system which can lead to anxiety , headache, and dizziness . Therefore, make sure that you are not going overboard with the consumption of black tea.Source: Medindia