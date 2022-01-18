Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss

Regularly eating a small serving of dried goji berries may help prevent or delay the development of age-related vision loss in healthy middle-aged people, according to a study conducted at the University of California, Davis.The study was published in the journal Nutrients.



Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the aging population. It is estimated to affect more than 11 million in the United States and 170 million globally.