COVID-19 Variants Can Now Be Diagnosed From Saliva At Home

miSHERLOCK - Diagnostic Tool for COVID-19

Diagnostic Challenge

How to Use the miSHERLOCK?

The user has to first spit into the sample prep chamber.

Then the heat is turned on.

The user has to wait for the next 3-6 minutes for the saliva to be wicked into the filter.

Following this, the filter is then removed and transferred into the reaction chamber column.

Then the plunger is pushed to deposit the filter into the chamber and puncture a water reservoir to activate the SHERLOCK reaction.

After 55 minutes, the user has to look through the tinted transilluminator window (into the reaction chamber) to confirm the presence of a fluorescent signal.

One can also use an accompanying smartphone app to confirm the presence of the signal.

The app analyzes the pixels being registered by the smartphone's camera to provide a clear positive or negative diagnosis.

Proof for Efficacy of the Tool

Set for the Launch

Tips to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

With an alarming warning against the third wave of coronavirus, safety practices have to be still incorporated to evade the severity of COVID-19 infection.

This includes wearing a mask, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue along with physical distancing (6 feet about 2 arm's length)

Avoid the crowd and poorly ventilated spaces.

Eat healthily and maintain your immune system.

Even after getting vaccinated, follow the COVID-appropriate safety measures

Seek medical advice at the earliest if any symptoms are suspected of COVID-19.

The device -renders precise results that can be verified simply with a smartphone app in one hour. It is assembled using a 3D printer and commonly available components for about $15.Re-using this hardware cuts down the cost of individual assays further to $6. The test provides substantial differences between three different variants of coronavirus. It can also beThe pandemic led to a shortage of simple things that earlier used to be ubiquitous in the hospital. One of these includes nasopharyngeal swabs that suddenly became hard to be obtained.The study team thereby strived to design a diagnostic tool that mayas well as provide accurate detection of the emerging COVID-19 variants.says co-first author Helena de Puig, Ph.D., a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Wyss Institute and MIT.Theutilizes CRISPR'sto slice DNA or RNA at a specific target and its surrounding locations. A fluorescent signal is produced to symbolize the successful cut, nucleoprotein (specific region of a gene) in the case of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.With the advent of this economic and reliable diagnostic for coronavirus , the team now concentrates on resolving sample preparation - the most complex challenge in diagnostics.Sample preparation requires mandatory steps to preserve and prepare all the samples in a non-infectious way to further extract and amplify the nucleic acids (RNA or DNA) of the virus.The tool thereby had to beThis allowed the researchers to use saliva rather than nasopharyngeal swab samples, as the former is detectable for a greater number of days post-infection.However enzymatic degradation of the untreated saliva sample is one of the greatest loopholes to produce a high rate of false positives. This was overcome by adding two specific chemicals -The sample preparation and the SHERLOCK reaction were blended into one diagnostic using a simple battery-powered device. This consisted of two chambers -The study team validated their results from 27 COVID-19 patients and 21 healthy patients using saliva samples.It was found that miSHERLOCK correctly identified theAmong the healthy patients, the prediction was correct 95% of the time. The performance of the test was also proven effective against the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2.says co-first author Devora Najjar, a Research Assistant at MIT Media Lab and in the Collins Lab.The miSHERLOCK device was created with an aim toThe files and circuitry designs of the device are made publicly available online. Thus, withThe study team is now anticipating collaboration with various industrial partners to make theThis combination of cutting-edge biotechnology with low-cost materials has contributed a powerful diagnostic device amidst this pandemic for mass benefit.Source: Medindia