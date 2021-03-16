by Hannah Joy on  March 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM Indian Health News
India's 3 Digital Apps can Track, Trace Covid-19 Patients
In India, about 3 digital platforms have been developed for tracking, tracing and vaccinating the patients of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for health and family welfare informed in parliament on Monday that the Union Health Ministry has rolled out Aarogya Setu, CoWIN and Covid-India portal to track and trace the patients and their contacts infected by the novel coronavirus.

Aarogya Setu application is an App developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT for Covid-19 contact tracing, symptoms mapping and self-assessment. It also helps in identification of Covid-19 clusters.


Covid-India Portal developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) for collecting state specific data pertaining to various aspects of Covid-19 management such as number of cases, infrastructure availability testing, etc.

While CoWIN application is a digital platform developed by MoH & FW to help agencies keep a track of Covid-19 vaccination drive and allow Indian citizens to apply for a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Apart from that, the ministry also strengthened Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) units across the country to keep surveillance on Covid-19 cases.

Under IDSP, surveillance units have been established in all states and district headquarters and are reporting weekly data on epidemic prone diseases.

"The data is collected to monitor disease trends and to detect and respond to outbreaks in early rising phases through trained Rapid Response Teams (RRTs). The IDSP has also been geared up in connection with Covid-19 to track and follow up passengers coming from various countries like China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc," the ministry said.



Source: IANS

