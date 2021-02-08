by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM Coronavirus News
Third Wave of COVID-19 Likely to Peak in October, Report Researchers
The third wave of COVID-19 is likely to hit India by this month. Researchers say that it could be less than 100,000 infections a day in the best-case scenario or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario.

The cases will further peak in October, reported Bloomberg as stated by the researchers Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur, respectively.

Back in May 2021, Vidyasagar said, "Our predictions are that the peak will come within a few days. As per current projections, we should hit 20,000 cases per day by the end of June. We will revise this as needed."


Now, the predictions show that the third wave would be unlikely to be as brutal as the second wave, but states with high Covid-19 cases, such as Kerala and Maharashtra, could "skew the picture."

Besides this, the Centre has cautioned some states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and northeastern regions regarding the rise in cases. Experts have also raised their concerns amid the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
COVID-19 Could Affect Your Cognitive Abilities
People who previously had COVID-19 show measurable cognitive deficits, found a new study. Nervous system disorders can arise from stroke, inflammations, and autoimmune responses among COVID survivors.
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
