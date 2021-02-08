Third Wave of COVID-19 Likely to Peak in October, Report Researchers

The third wave of COVID-19 is likely to hit India by this month. Researchers say that it could be less than 100,000 infections a day in the best-case scenario or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario.



The cases will further peak in October, reported Bloomberg as stated by the researchers Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur, respectively.

‘COVID-19 third wave would start by this month in India, but it would not be as brutal as the second wave.’





Besides this, the Centre has cautioned some states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and northeastern regions regarding the rise in cases. Experts have also raised their concerns amid the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.







Back in May 2021, Vidyasagar said, "Our predictions are that the peak will come within a few days. As per current projections, we should hit 20,000 cases per day by the end of June. We will revise this as needed."