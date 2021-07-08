New Benchtop Device can Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Saliva Samples

The RT-PCR test is considered the gold standard test to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the nasal and throat swabs of susceptible people. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a new device that can replace RT-PCR by diagnosing COVID-19 easily from saliva samples.



The diagnosis using this device runs based on a CRISPR tool called SHERLOCK. To make the device ready to detect SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples, an important pre-processing step that disables nucleic-acid destroying enzymes was required. The team used a special membrane for this purpose.

‘A New CRISPR-based tool can detect the novel coronavirus from the saliva samples. The device can be easily programmed to detect new variants as soon as they emerge.’





"We demonstrated that our platform can be programmed to detect new variants that emerge and that we could repurpose it quite quickly. In this study, we targeted the U.K., South African, and Brazilian variants, but you could readily adapt the diagnostic platform to address the Delta variant and other ones that are emerging," highlights James Collins, senior author of the study.



The only limitation of the device at present is its cost, as it takes about $15 to get assembled, but the team believes that their device could be produced at a price as low as $2 to $3 per device if approved by the FDA and manufactured at large scale.



The research behind the development of this device has been published as a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Science Advances.



Finally, they designed the new device 'minimally instrumented SHERLOCK (miSHERLOCK),' which can act as an entirely self-contained diagnostic that requires no other equipment. The device produces a fluorescent readout which can help any common person to understand the result in case of viral infection.

"That membrane was key to collecting the nucleic acids and concentrating them so that we can get the sensitivity that we are showing with this diagnostic," says Lee, one of the lead authors of the study.