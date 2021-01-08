by Colleen Fleiss on  August 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM Coronavirus News
Delta Variant Produces Similar Viral Loads in Vaccinated, Unvaccinated, Says Study
The Delta variant was found to produce similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected, said a new study of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study, published by the CDC on Friday, focused on 469 Covid-19 cases identified among Massachusetts residents who had travelled to Barnstable County, a summer vacation destination, during July 3 to 17, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 346 cases, about 74 per cent, occurred in fully vaccinated people, according to the study.


Testing identified the Delta variant in 90 per cent of specimens from 133 patients.

Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not, according to the study.

The study demonstrated that Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky said that this finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC's updated mask recommendation.

The CDC updated its masking recommendation on Tuesday, urging vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in schools and in public indoor spaces in Covid-19 hot spots across the country.

"The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones," she said.

The CDC suggested jurisdictions to consider expanded prevention strategies, including universal masking in indoor public settings, particularly for large public gatherings that include travellers from many areas with differing levels of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

Source: IANS

