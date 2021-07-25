by Karishma Abhishek on  July 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM Coronavirus News
Cases Of Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Warns A Risk Of Reinfection
Delta variant of COVID-19 may carry 46% greater risk of reinfection than the Alpha variant, as per a national testing data.

This made the risk assessment of the Delta variant on "immunity after natural infection" being upgraded by Public Health England (PHE - supported by its Siren study) from amber to red. The majority of these cases have been linked to overseas travel.


The PHE monitors all variants of concern (VOC) in the country on a weekly basis. It was found the Delta variant cases rose by 33,716 since last week to a total of 286,765. This continues to account for approximately 99% of coronavirus cases across the UK.


What is Delta variant ?

The Delta variant also known as B.1.617.2, is a highly contagious variant of coronavirus. It was first detected in December in India with rapid spread around the globe.

The highest risk is encountered six months after a first infection. However only 1.2% of the 83,197 cases had the virus. The second cases of Delta were 2.37 times more common than Alpha. Due to this, positive tests rose steadily from May to July.

The PHE study

The Siren study monitored more than 40,000 NHS staff for COVID infections. It was observed that nearly one-third of the healthcare workers had COVID before their enrolment in the study and more than 95% have been vaccinated.

One of the reasons for the escalated rise of the Delta variant reinfections in the UK may be due to reduced body defense against it.

As per public figures, 1,788 people were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Delta between 21 June and 19 July. Among these, 54% were unvaccinated and 30% had received both shots.

Role of Vaccine

The hospital admission rate has further increased to 3,692 people so far with the Delta variant and the rate of unvaccinated people rose to 2,152 (58%) while 843 (23%) got both the vaccination.

These figures predict how vital the vaccination plays role in protecting from severe illness and death and warns against the increased risk of COVID-19 reinfection with delta variant.

"Two doses of vaccine are far more effective against Covid-19 than a single dose, so please make sure that you come forward to get your second dose as soon as you are invited. As we emerge from restrictions and vaccine coverage continues to rise, it is important to remember that, while the protection provided by vaccination is excellent, it is not total," says Dr. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.

Source: Medindia

