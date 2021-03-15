Gamma Oryzanol Prevents Negative Clinical Outcomes in COVID-19 Patients

Cytokine storm includes disorders of immune dysregulation and multiorgan dysfunction that can lead to multiorgan failure if inadequately treated.Reason for a higher prevalence of negative clinical outcomes due to COVID-19 in obese individuals is due to the cytokine storm."Its consumption is helpful in reducing inflammation in body and if by chance that person catches COVID-19, complications in such person who is already using anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound i.e. gamma oryzanol will be very less severe and the chance of cytokine storm will be prevented by the body's own immune system," said S P Byotra, Chairman of Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.Study done on 399,000 patients with obesity who contracted SARS-CoV-2 were 113 per cent more likely than people of healthy weight to land in the hospital, 74 per cent more likely to be admitted to an ICU, and 48 per cent more likely to die, as per findings published in the journal"In COVID-19, patients might develop a hyperinflammatory condition and the cytokine storm syndrome, which can lead to organ dysfunctions and failure, and even, death. Very recently, a study conducted confirmed that Gamma Oryzanol is a potential therapeutic adjuvant to avoid or attenuate the cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients," said Gupta.Recent study from Tulane University of 287 hospitalized COVID-19 patients concluded that metabolic syndrome itself significantly raised the risks of ICU admission, ventilation, and death.Gamma-oryzanol has a positive action in the treatment of some obesity-related comorbidities and attenuation of proinflammatory cytokines.Source: Medindia