Newly Discovered Genes Help in Delaying Menopausal Age in Women

Physical activity and nutrition may play a role in the timing of menopause for all women.

Common symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, depression, and sleep disturbances may serve as contributing risk factors to cardiovascular diseases, especially in women who enter menopause at an earlier age.

Women who drink little to moderate amounts of alcohol may have a later onset of menopause.

Smoking cigarette predisposes women to earlier menopause about a year earlier, when compared to non-smokers.

Data indicate that only 7.2% of women in menopause meet physical activity guidelines, and fewer than 20% of those women consistently maintain a healthy diet.

Although a dramatic increase in the overall life expectancy of humans over the past 150 years is witnessed, thesays Co-author Professor Eva Hoffmann, of the University of Copenhagen.Thethat has never occurred in more than a century as per the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several other factors are also associated with the delay in having children , which incorporates financial and career considerations.The global collaboration from academics of more than 180 institutions went a mile longer to analyze the datasets from hundreds of thousands of women from many studies, including UK Biobank and 23andMe (300,000 female).The large majority of women were of European ancestry, and nearly 80,000 women were of East Asian ancestry. However, their results were found to be broadly similar.The study team(from 56 known earlier)The study discovered that the processes of DNA repair are driven by many of the genes. Interestingly most of these genes remain active even before birth, when the human egg stores are created, and also throughout life.The prominent genes known to regulate a broad variety of DNA repair processes are from two cell cycle checkpoint pathways -When a specific gene -(no longer functional), and the other gene(enhanced activity), there wasAlthough they successfully manipulated several key genes in mice models that further extend their reproductive lifespan, the reproductive physiology of mice greatly differs from humans.One of the prime differences is that the female mice do not have menopause. However, the data were also correlated with the women who naturally lack an active CHEK2 gene. It was found that in the absence of CHEK2, menopause was attained 3.5 years later on an average when compared to women with a normally active gene., says Co-author Professor Ignasi Roig, from the Universitat Aut˛noma de Barcelona.The data obtained from mice models can help in the identification of the exact timing when these genes are switched on in human eggs by correlating with the genetic analysis. This shows theHence, one can(at a young age) which in turn provokes a struggle to get pregnant naturally.The data also revealed other health impacts of earlier or later menopause. Genetically earlierThe good news is that menopause also decreases the risk of ovarian and breast cancer.The authors affirm that the results collected in the study would helpIdentifying the risk group may even help in offering future guidance for early pregnancy among these women.References:Source: Medindia