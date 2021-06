Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been a mysteriously rare and frightening consequence of COVID-19 and poses a high risk for undergoing a reduction in heart function (or heart dysfunction) among children, as per a study at Children's Hospital, Michigan. This makes it tough for the heart to pump adequate blood to the body. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is also known as a pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome that is temporally associated with hyperinflammatory conditions among children post COVID-19.

COVID-19 Poses Threat for Heart Dysfunction in Children

Heart Dysfunction with MIS-C

‘Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare and fatal hyperinflammatory condition among children post-COVID-19 that increases the risk of heart dysfunction. This highlights the need for adults to continue protecting the young children by characterizing the syndrome for better treatments and getting everyone vaccinated.’

MIS-C has features related to those of Kawasaki disease (it involves the skin, mouth, and lymph nodes) and toxic shock syndrome (complication of bacterial infection). Due to the involvement of multiple systems and imprecise mechanisms, it is important to define this syndrome and its risk factors, so that treatment interventions can be adjusted subsequently.says Dr. Gautam Singh, lead author of the study and chief of Paediatric cardiology, Children's Hospital, Michigan.