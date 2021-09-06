Fruits Prevent the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes

says Dr Nicola Bondonno from ECU's Institute for Nutrition Research and lead author of the study.
(blood sugar). Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn't sufficiently produce/utilize a hormone made by the pancreas called
The glycated haemoglobin
(A1C - measures average blood sugar level for the past two to three months) test is a commonly preferred method to diagnose type 2 diabetes.
There are many undetected type 2 diabetes cases that expose them to an increased risk for several serious conditions, such as cardiovascular disease
(which may result in heart attacks and strokes).
Freshness is the Key
The study team analyzed data from 7,675 Australians participating in the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute's AusDiab Study
to evaluate the prevalence of diabetes after five years among those who consumed fruit and fruit juice.
It was seen that people who consumed whole fruit had higher insulin sensitivity and a lower risk of diabetes when compared to those who had fruit juice intake.
Thus, the fruit benefits out served that of fruit juice, most probably because fruit juices
are much higher in sugar and lower in fiber. However, the author states that the exact reason for higher insulin sensitivity offered by the fruits remains unclear and could be multifaceted.
Since fruits are a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals (may increase insulin sensitivity), and fiber along with a lower glycemic index,
they serve in controlling the slow release of sugar into the blood and rendering a sense of fullness
for a greater time.
Health Benefits of Fruits
Fruits are deemed as "health promoters"
with numerous benefits:
- Regulate the functioning of the digestive system and prevent irritable bowel syndrome
- Lower the risk of heart disease and stroke
- Reduce high blood pressure (hypertension)
- Prevent eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration
- Protect against various diseases like cancer
- Help in losing weight
Hence it is urged to combine fruits in the daily plate for a healthy life!
Managing Type 2 Diabetes
The following methods may aid in managing blood sugar levels and also delay/prevent complications apart from consuming a healthy diet
rich in fibers and vegetables
Source: Medindia