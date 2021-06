Fruits Prevent the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes

Freshness is the Key

Health Benefits of Fruits

Regulate the functioning of the digestive system and prevent irritable bowel syndrome

Lower the risk of heart disease and stroke

Reduce high blood pressure (hypertension)

Prevent eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration

Protect against various diseases like cancer

Help in losing weight

Managing Type 2 Diabetes

Practice regular exercise and physical activity

Losing weight toils as an additional benefit against type 2 diabetes

Have regular diabetes medication or insulin therapy

Watch your blood sugar periodically

Seek your doctor for any queries

Associations Between Fruit Intake and Risk of Diabetes in the AusDiab Cohort: Nicola P Bondonno et al: https://doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgab335: The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism 2021. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020 - (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/data/statistics-report/index.html) What is Diabetes? - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/what-is-diabetes) Vegetables and Fruits - (https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/what-should-you-eat/vegetables-and-fruits/) Health Benefits of Fruits and Vegetables - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649719/)

The glycated haemoglobin (A1C - measures average blood sugar level for the past two to three months)There are many undetected type 2 diabetes cases that expose them to an increased risk for several serious conditions, such as cardiovascular disease (which may result in heart attacks and strokes).The study team analyzed data from 7,675 Australians participating in theto evaluate the prevalence of diabetes after five years among those who consumed fruit and fruit juice.It was seen thatThus, the fruit benefits out served that of fruit juice, most probably because fruit juices are much higher in sugar and lower in fiber. However, the author states that the exact reason for higher insulin sensitivity offered by the fruits remains unclear and could be multifaceted.Sincethey serve in controlling the slow release of sugar into the blood and rendering afor a greater time.Fruits are deemed aswith numerous benefits:- Hippocrates. Hence it is urged to combine fruits in the daily plate for a healthy life!The following methods may aid in managing blood sugar levels and also delay/prevent complications apart from consuming a healthy diet rich in fibers and vegetablesSource: Medindia