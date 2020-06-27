Post-COVID-19 Inflammatory Syndrome Seen in Children

The most common clinical presentation was fever, found in 33 (94%) of the children, gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea in 30 (86%) of the children, rash (13 or 37%) and conjunctivitis (9 or 26%). Twenty-one children (60%) were in shock. Clinical status was severe enough to warrant management in the pediatric intensive care unit in 24 of 35 children (69%), of which 7 (20%) required mechanical ventilation and 20 (57%) inotropic support.Two children required extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) due to severe myocardial dysfunction. Lab tests revealed that all of the children had abnormal white blood cell counts.The study identified a pattern of imaging findings in post COVID-19 MIS-C, including airway inflammation, rapidly progressive pulmonary edema, coronary artery aneurysms and extensive abdominal inflammatory changes within the right iliac fossa.All 35 children underwent chest X-ray due to fever, sepsis or features of multisystem inflammation. Nineteen X-rays were abnormal, the most common finding being that of bronchial wall thickening.The predominant findings on chest CT were basal consolidation, or part of the lung filling with fluid; and collapsed lung with pleural effusions, or build-up of fluid in the outer membranes of the lungs.Abdominal ultrasound findings included inflammatory changes within the right iliac fossa, with mesenteric fat stranding, lymphadenopathy and bowel wall thickening, as well as free fluid in the pelvis."As pediatric radiologists, we were interested in the emerging pattern of imaging findings that we observed in these children," Dr. Hameed said. "Our intention is to bring these findings to the attention of the wider radiological community."The authors advise that future studies should include a larger group of patients, ideally utilizing multi-center databases to assess the radiological findings alongside the complex clinical course of these young patients.Source: Eurekalert