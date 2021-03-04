by Hannah Joy on  April 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

What Type of Covid-19 Mask Should Be Avoided?
Wearing a face mask has become mandatory during the covid-19 pandemic. However, the type of material and how many fabric layers are used plays a major role in protecting yourself and others from Covid-19, reveals a study from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The study measured the filtration efficiency of submicron particles passing through a variety of different materials. For comparison, a human hair is about 50 microns in diameter while 1 millimeter is 1,000 microns in size.

"A submicron particle can stay in the air for hours and days, depending on the ventilation, so if you have a room that is not ventilated or poorly ventilated then these small particles can stay there for a very long period of time," said Nga Lee (Sally) Ng, associate professor and Tanner Faculty Fellow in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.


The study was conducted during spring 2020, when the pandemic triggered a global shutdown of most institutions. Communities faced massive shortages of personal protective equipment, prompting many people to make their own homemade masks. Georgia Tech quickly set up the study since it already had "a great system for testing filtration efficiency using existing instruments in the lab," Ng recalled.

The study's findings were used to shape homemade face mask recommendations here last April, with the comprehensive study findings published in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology.

In all, the researchers tested 33 different commercially accessible materials not limited to cloth fabrics, including single-layer woven fabrics such as cotton and woven polyester, blended fabrics, nonwoven materials, cellulose-based materials, materials commonly found and used in hospitals, and various filter materials.

"We learned there was a lot of variability in filtration performance even in the same type of material," Ng said.

"We found commercially available materials that provide acceptable levels of submicron particle rejection while still maintaining air flow resistance similar to a surgical mask," said Ryan Lively, an associate professor and John H. Woody Faculty Fellow in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. "These materials combine fabric fiber density, a maze-like structure, and fiber surface chemistry to effectively reject submicron particles."

The best-performing materials for homemade masks were blackout drapery and sterilization wrap widely used for packing surgical instruments. Both materials are commercially available.

The researchers said people should avoid using filters such as a HEPA/MERV or vacuum bags unless they are certified to be fiberglass-free since often such filters on their own may release glass fibers that can be inhaled. Other materials to avoid for masks include loose-knitted material, batting fabric, felt, fleece, or shiny, reusable shopping bags.

Multilayered samples performed much better than single-layer samples, but people should pay attention to breathability. The two-layered and three-layered samples tested show an overall filtration efficiency of about 50% for submicron particles. Mask fit is also important since particles can easily escape through gaps at the nose or through the sides of the mask.

The analysis showed that properly fitted and multilayer masks reject 84% of particles expelled by a person when one person wears it. Two people donning these types of masks reduces particle transmission by 96%.

A final takeaway of the research was the importance of universal mask wearing.

"The best way to protect ourselves and others is to reduce exhaled particles at the source, and the source is our face," Ng said, adding, "That really gets amplified when everyone starts wearing masks."

She expressed optimism that the findings will motivate people to more widely embrace mask wearing if they are sick and need to be in public.

"Not everyone understands the importance of airborne virus transmission, and the importance of wearing a mask," she said. "I hope that the practice will continue to help reduce the release of these viral particles into the environment and help protect others."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Efficiency of Different Masks in Protecting People Against COVID-19
Efficiency of 14 different face masks and covering in preventing the spread of viral droplets, were evaluated by a group of researchers. They used a simple, cost-effective method.
READ MORE
Tips for Safe Hotel Stay This Labor Day During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Travelers choosing to stay in hotels during the Labor Day weekend should keep a few essential safety tips in mind, especially amid a pandemic. From choosing the right hotel to carrying one's gear of sanitizers and face masks, tourists should take ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 and Pregnancy: What Women Need to Know
Pregnant women should practice public health measures that have been recommended and be mindful about whom they are exposed to. They should take extra precautions to safeguard their health and that of their child's.
READ MORE
Cancer Patients are Vulnerable to COVID-19: Here's Why
COVID-19 Pandemic: Cancer patients are particularly at a higher risk of getting infected by the deadly coronavirus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Otitis MediaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake